Titan Shares Plunge 5.5% After Q1 Update, Wipes Out Rs 900 Cr From Jhunjhunwala's Portfolio

Titan Share Price: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who is a 5.15 per cent shareholder in Titan Company Ltd, faced a whooping loss of close to Rs 900 crore in trade on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after the Tata group subsidiary's June quarter business report was unable to market expectations.

Jhunjhunwala’s stock, valued at Rs 15,989 crore on Monday, dropped to Rs 15,842 crore after Titan’s stock dipped as muchh as 5.52 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 3,464.40, dragging its market capitalisation to Rs 3,07,618 crore.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global said, “Despite a low base (heatwaves/elections) and significant gold price inflation, growth in Q1 has moderated against prevailing trends of 15-20 per cent SSG."

Notably, it mentioned that “buyer growth is flat across both Tanishq and CaratLane, likely impacted by the significant gold price inflation, expansion of existing players, and entry of new players (Indriya) in select pockets."

Further, it said, “High-margin studded sales (low double-digits) are also under pressure", despite usually faring better when gold prices rise. Emkay set a target of Rs 3,350 on the stock, cautioning, “expectations of a recovery now need to be weighed against a strong base, which had a big customs duty-cut related pick-up in Q2/Q3FY25".

Meanwhile, Titan has expanded its footprints with 19 net new stores in India — three in Tanishq, seven in Mia, and nine in CaratLane. The domestic watches segment posted a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven by strong analog sales, while the eyewear division rose 12 per cent YoY.

For Titan, higher prices of gold in the recent months led to a growth of low double digits percentage in like-to-like domestic sales across its brands Tanishq, Mia and Zoya, the company informed.