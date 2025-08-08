Stocks to Watch Today: LIC, HPCL, Tata Motors, Swiggy, Waaree Energies & AU Small Finance Bank In Focus As Q1 Earnings Roll In

Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally higher on August 7, setting the stage for a busy trading day on August 8. The Nifty closed just below the 24,600 mark at 24,596.15, up 21.95 points, while the Sensex gained 79 points to finish at 80,623.26.



With the earnings season heating up and fresh corporate developments in play, investors will have several stocks to watch today.



BSE

BSE Ltd., India’s oldest stock exchange, reported a 9% sequential rise in Q1 net profit to ₹539 crore from ₹494 crore in the previous quarter. On a YoY basis, profit more than doubled, up 103%.



Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) posted a standalone net profit of Rs 10,987 crore for Q1FY26, up 5% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 10,456 crore. Net premium income also rose 5% to Rs 1.19 lakh crore.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported a massive 1,128% YoY jump in standalone net profit to ₹4,371 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹355 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue dipped marginally to ₹1.20 lakh crore.

On a consolidated basis, profit after tax (PAT) rose 548% YoY to ₹4,111 crore.

Godrej Consumer

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. reported a marginal rise in net profit to ₹452 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹451 crore a year ago. Revenue, however, improved to ₹3,662 crore, indicating moderate growth.



Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 48.6% YoY rise in net profit to ₹264 crore, compared to ₹177.7 crore last year. Revenue jumped 31.5% YoY to ₹7,268 crore, supported by robust demand in both domestic and international markets.



Page Industries

Page Industries, the maker of Jockey innerwear in India, posted a 22% YoY rise in net profit to ₹201 crore for Q1FY26. The company also declared its first interim dividend for the year at ₹150 per share.



Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres reported a sharp 96% YoY drop in net profit to ₹12.9 crore from ₹302 crore in the same period last year. The slump was due to a one-time restructuring cost of ₹368 crore.



AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank announced that it has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition from a small finance bank to a universal bank — a move that could significantly expand its operational scope.



Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma informed exchanges about a fire at a third-party warehouse in Telangana on August 6, which stored inventory worth an estimated ₹45 crore belonging to the company. The fire is under control, and the cause is under investigation.



IPOs Today

Flysbs Aviation will make its SME debut on the bourses today.



Earnings Today

A host of major companies are set to report Q1 results today, including:

State Bank of India

Tata Motors

Grasim Industries

Siemens

Afcons Infrastructure

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

DOMS Industries

Equitas Small Finance Bank

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Gandhar Oil Refinery

Lemon Tree Hotels

Manappuram Finance

Info Edge (India)

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

PG Electroplast

TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Voltas

Wockhardt



MSCI Index Rejig Puts Select Stocks in Spotlight

The MSCI India Standard Index August 2025 review has brought changes that could impact stock movements. Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart, and Hitachi Energy India have been added to the index, while Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax have been dropped.



Other stocks that may see action due to index-related flows include CSB Bank, Yatharth Hospital, Belrise Industries, Bharat Dynamics, and EaseMyTrip.