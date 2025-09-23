Updated 23 September 2025 at 08:03 IST
Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, KEC International, NTPC Green Energy, RVNL & More In Focus
Indian markets are set for stock-specific action today as several companies announce key updates, from big EPC wins and project commissioning to fresh residential launches and dividend plans. Here are the stocks likely to remain in focus, with developments that could influence market movement.
Indian equity markets ended on a weak note on September 22, with the Sensex falling 466 points to 82,159 and the Nifty losing 125 points to 25,202. Stock-specific moves to dominate today’s trade, with fresh corporate announcements and regulatory updates likely to guide investor sentiment.
Stocks To Watch Today
Coforge
Coforge’s Board of Directors approved two key leadership moves:
D K Singh’s re-appointment as Independent Director for a second five-year term, effective February 12, 2026.
John Speight’s appointment as Executive Director for up to five years, effective October 10, 2025.
Speight is currently the company’s Executive Vice President.
NTPC Green Energy
NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) announced commissioning part of its 9.9 MW wind capacity in Bhuj, Gujarat, under its Ayana Renewable Power Four subsidiary.
KEC International
KEC International, part of RPG Group, announced fresh orders worth ₹3,243 crore, marking its largest-ever EPC order to date.
The new orders include:
400 kV transmission lines in the UAE.
Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.
RVNL
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder for a Southern Railway project valued at ₹145.35 crore.
The project involves:
Traction substations
Power quality equipment
SCADA integration
Automatic fault locator systems
The project is part of the Mission 3000MT loading plan and will be executed within 540 days.
Birla Corp
Birla Corporation’s subsidiary RCCPL has been declared the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block in Telangana.
The block covers 3.34 sq km in Adilabad district. RCCPL offered a 57.10% revenue share, meaning over half of mining revenue will go to the state government.
Brigade Enterprises
Brigade Enterprises signed a joint development agreement for a premium residential project in Banashankari, Bengaluru.
Spread over 7.5 acres, the project carries an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,200 crore.
Brigade aims to deliver modern, high-quality residential spaces to meet rising demand in Bengaluru.
Suraj Estate
Suraj Estate Developers launched Suraj Park View 1 in Dadar (West), Mumbai.
The project falls under the value luxury segment with a GDV of ₹250 crore. Total saleable carpet area is 0.53 lakh sq ft and is being developed under a redevelopment model.
Alkem Labs
Alkem Laboratories announced that the GST appellate authority has confirmed a GST demand of ₹35.11 crore for the period between July 2017 and March 2022.
A penalty of ₹3.5 crore plus interest has also been imposed. The company is reviewing the order and exploring further legal options.
Glenmark Pharma: Interim Dividend Plan
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will hold a board meeting on September 26 to consider an interim dividend for FY26.
If approved, the record date will be September 30, making shareholders holding equity on that date eligible for the dividend payout.
Auto Majors Ride Festive Wave
Hyundai Motor India reported 11,000 dealer billings on the first day of the Navaratri festival, its best single-day performance in five years.
Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India delivered nearly 30,000 cars and received 80,000 enquiries on the same day, signaling robust demand during the festive season.
IPO Watch: Euro Pratik Sales Listing Today
Euro Pratik Sales is set to list on the mainboard on September 23, keeping IPO investors on alert.
