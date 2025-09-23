Stocks To Watch Today: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, KEC International, NTPC Green Energy, RVNL & More In Focus

Indian equity markets ended on a weak note on September 22, with the Sensex falling 466 points to 82,159 and the Nifty losing 125 points to 25,202. Stock-specific moves to dominate today’s trade, with fresh corporate announcements and regulatory updates likely to guide investor sentiment.



Stocks To Watch Today

Coforge

Coforge’s Board of Directors approved two key leadership moves:

D K Singh’s re-appointment as Independent Director for a second five-year term, effective February 12, 2026.

John Speight’s appointment as Executive Director for up to five years, effective October 10, 2025.

Speight is currently the company’s Executive Vice President.

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) announced commissioning part of its 9.9 MW wind capacity in Bhuj, Gujarat, under its Ayana Renewable Power Four subsidiary.



KEC International

KEC International, part of RPG Group, announced fresh orders worth ₹3,243 crore, marking its largest-ever EPC order to date.

The new orders include:

400 kV transmission lines in the UAE.

Supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

RVNL

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) emerged as the lowest bidder for a Southern Railway project valued at ₹145.35 crore.

The project involves:

Traction substations

Power quality equipment

SCADA integration

Automatic fault locator systems

The project is part of the Mission 3000MT loading plan and will be executed within 540 days.

Birla Corp

Birla Corporation’s subsidiary RCCPL has been declared the preferred bidder for the Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block in Telangana.

The block covers 3.34 sq km in Adilabad district. RCCPL offered a 57.10% revenue share, meaning over half of mining revenue will go to the state government.

Brigade Enterprises

Brigade Enterprises signed a joint development agreement for a premium residential project in Banashankari, Bengaluru.

Spread over 7.5 acres, the project carries an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,200 crore.

Brigade aims to deliver modern, high-quality residential spaces to meet rising demand in Bengaluru.



Suraj Estate

Suraj Estate Developers launched Suraj Park View 1 in Dadar (West), Mumbai.

The project falls under the value luxury segment with a GDV of ₹250 crore. Total saleable carpet area is 0.53 lakh sq ft and is being developed under a redevelopment model.



Alkem Labs

Alkem Laboratories announced that the GST appellate authority has confirmed a GST demand of ₹35.11 crore for the period between July 2017 and March 2022.

A penalty of ₹3.5 crore plus interest has also been imposed. The company is reviewing the order and exploring further legal options.

Glenmark Pharma: Interim Dividend Plan

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will hold a board meeting on September 26 to consider an interim dividend for FY26.

If approved, the record date will be September 30, making shareholders holding equity on that date eligible for the dividend payout.