Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel, CAMS, UltraTech Cement, Titan & More

Updated 21 August 2025 at 08:10 IST
Global markets traded on a mixed note overnight, signalling a softer opening for Indian equities on Thursday. On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended higher — the NSE Nifty 50 gained 70 points or 0.28% to close at 25,050, while the BSE Sensex rose 213 points or 0.26% to settle at 81,858.
With corporate announcements dominating headlines, investors will keep a close watch on several large- and mid-cap counters today.
Stocks To Watch Today
RailTel
Public sector undertaking RailTel Corporation of India has bagged multiple orders totaling ₹50.41 crore on Wednesday. These include a Rs 34.99 crore order from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission and another RS 15.42 crore contract from the Higher Education Department, Odisha.
CAMS
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has received a no-objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer its online payment aggregator operations to its subsidiary CAMS Payment Services (CAMSPAY).
UltraTech Cement
Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement will offload a 6.49% stake in India Cements through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The transaction involves around 2.01 crore equity shares, according to an exchange filing.
Crisil
Crisil’s subsidiary, Irevna UK, has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned arm in Canada, named Crisil Canada Inc.
Thermax
Engineering solutions provider Thermax has completed the acquisition of a 23.03% stake in Thermax Bioenergy Solutions (TBSPL) from Everenviro Resource Management.
Prostarm Info
Prostarm Info Systems has been declared the L-1 bidder by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up a 150 MW / 300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system at Gadag, Karnataka.
Piramal Pharma
Piramal Pharma’s material subsidiary, Piramal Healthcare Inc., has subscribed to 1,903 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of face value $100,000 each in PPL Pharma .
Ajanta Pharma
Ajanta Pharma confirmed that the Income Tax Department conducted a search at some of its offices and manufacturing facilities on August 19, 2025.
Fortis Healthcare
Fortis Healthcare has signed a collaboration agreement with Ekana Group, Lucknow, for the operations and management of a 550-bed super specialty hospital near Gomti Nagar.
Hitachi Energy India
The Board of Hitachi Energy India has appointed Ismo Antero Haka as the new Chairman, succeeding Achim Michael Braun, who has resigned.
Additionally, Jan Niklas Persson has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent). The changes highlight a strategic reshuffle at the top.
Titan Company
Titan Company announced that P. B. Balaji has resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective August 20, 2025.
Exide Industries
Exide Industries has invested ₹100 crore in its wholly owned arm, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue.
Jupiter Wagons
Jupiter Wagons’ unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply 5,376 wheelsets for the Vande Bharat train project.
With a mix of corporate earnings, regulatory actions, stake sales, and major contract wins, Thursday’s trading session will see heightened activity in select mid- and large-cap stocks.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 21 August 2025 at 08:10 IST