Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel, CAMS, UltraTech Cement, Titan & More

Global markets traded on a mixed note overnight, signalling a softer opening for Indian equities on Thursday. On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended higher — the NSE Nifty 50 gained 70 points or 0.28% to close at 25,050, while the BSE Sensex rose 213 points or 0.26% to settle at 81,858.



With corporate announcements dominating headlines, investors will keep a close watch on several large- and mid-cap counters today.



Stocks To Watch Today

RailTel



Public sector undertaking RailTel Corporation of India has bagged multiple orders totaling ₹50.41 crore on Wednesday. These include a Rs 34.99 crore order from the Kerala State Information Technology Mission and another RS 15.42 crore contract from the Higher Education Department, Odisha.

CAMS

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) has received a no-objection letter from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transfer its online payment aggregator operations to its subsidiary CAMS Payment Services (CAMSPAY).

UltraTech Cement

Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement will offload a 6.49% stake in India Cements through an Offer for Sale (OFS). The transaction involves around 2.01 crore equity shares, according to an exchange filing.

Crisil

Crisil’s subsidiary, Irevna UK, has approved the incorporation of a wholly owned arm in Canada, named Crisil Canada Inc.



Thermax

Engineering solutions provider Thermax has completed the acquisition of a 23.03% stake in Thermax Bioenergy Solutions (TBSPL) from Everenviro Resource Management.



Prostarm Info

Prostarm Info Systems has been declared the L-1 bidder by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up a 150 MW / 300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system at Gadag, Karnataka.



Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma’s material subsidiary, Piramal Healthcare Inc., has subscribed to 1,903 optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of face value $100,000 each in PPL Pharma .





Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma confirmed that the Income Tax Department conducted a search at some of its offices and manufacturing facilities on August 19, 2025.

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare has signed a collaboration agreement with Ekana Group, Lucknow, for the operations and management of a 550-bed super specialty hospital near Gomti Nagar.



Hitachi Energy India

The Board of Hitachi Energy India has appointed Ismo Antero Haka as the new Chairman, succeeding Achim Michael Braun, who has resigned.

Additionally, Jan Niklas Persson has been appointed as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent). The changes highlight a strategic reshuffle at the top.



Titan Company

Titan Company announced that P. B. Balaji has resigned as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, effective August 20, 2025.



Exide Industries

Exide Industries has invested ₹100 crore in its wholly owned arm, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), via a rights issue.

Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons’ unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply 5,376 wheelsets for the Vande Bharat train project.