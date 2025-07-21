Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI, Dr Reddy, JSW Steel & More in Focus

As markets reopen for trade on July 21, 2025, a host of stocks are poised to grab investor attention following Q1FY26 earnings announcements, major project wins, and key corporate developments.

After a volatile session on July 18, when both the Sensex and Nifty ended lower, today’s trade is expected to be driven by a mix of heavyweights from banking, energy, cement, and infrastructure sectors.

Market Recap: Weak Finish Ahead of Result Season Wave

On July 18, Indian equity benchmarks ended in the red, impacted by broad-based selling. The BSE Sensex fell 501.51 points, or 0.61%, closing at 81,757.73, while the NSE Nifty dropped 143.05 points, or 0.57%, to settle just below the key 25,000 mark at 24,968.40.



Stocks To Watch Today

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to be a major stock in focus after delivering a 78.3% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, coming in at ₹26,994 crore. On a sequential basis, profits surged 39.1%, driven by robust performances across its core oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, telecom arm Jio, and its fast-growing retail segment.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank delivered a mixed set of numbers, with consolidated net profit dipping 1.31% YoY to ₹16,258 crore. However, standalone profit rose 12.2% to ₹18,155 crore. Total income stood at ₹99,200 crore, up due to a 5.4% YoY rise in Net Interest Income (NII), which came in at ₹31,438 crore.



The bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) contracted to 3.35% from 3.46%, reflecting pressure on lending spreads. A key bright spot was non-interest income, which more than doubled to ₹21,729 crore, boosted by ₹9,128 crore in gains from the IPO of HDB Financial Services.



ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank reported a solid 15.5% YoY jump in net profit to ₹12,768 crore for the quarter ended June. The bank’s Net Interest Income also climbed 10.6% to ₹21,635 crore.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel surprised analysts with a 155% YoY surge in net profit to ₹2,209 crore for Q1FY26. The results also marked a 47% sequential rise.



Yes Bank

Yes Bank continued its steady turnaround, posting a 59% YoY increase in net profit to ₹801 crore. Net Interest Income grew 5.7% to ₹2,371 crore, with funding cost reduction aiding margins.



Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank reported a sharp 65% YoY fall in net profit to ₹372 crore in Q1FY26, largely due to elevated provisions and deteriorating asset quality. While total income edged up slightly to ₹6,201 crore.



Dr. Reddy

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories came under the scanner of the USFDA after a recent inspection at its FTO 11 facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The regulator issued a Form 483 with seven observations post a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection.

JK Cement

JK Cement reported a 75% YoY rise in net profit at ₹324 crore for the June quarter, while revenue climbed 19% to ₹3,352 crore.

IRCON International

IRCON International emerged as a key gainer after its joint venture secured a ₹755.78 crore railway project from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in Madhya Pradesh. With IRCON holding a 70% stake in the JV, its share of the order stands at ₹529.04 crore.

L&T Finance

L&T Finance Holdings reported a net profit of ₹701 crore, marking a 10% sequential and 2% YoY rise. The lender cited strong growth in its retail loan book, which expanded 18% YoY to nearly ₹1 lakh crore. Profitability remained strong with a Net Interest Margin plus Fees of 10.22%.



Earnings Watchlist: Key Announcements Today

Several companies are expected to announce their Q1FY26 results today, including:

Havells India

CRISIL

Oberoi Realty

IDBI Bank

PNB Housing Finance

In addition, results from firms such as Andhra Cements, CIE Automotive India, Latent View Analytics, Parag Milk Foods, and Dhanlaxmi Bank will be closely watched for stock-specific movements.



Read More - IDFC Bank Stock : RBI Approves Warburg Pincus’ 9.99% Stake Aquisition









Mainboard & SME Listings

Anthem Biosciences is scheduled to list on the mainboard today.

In the SME segment, Spunweb Nonwoven will debut on the exchanges.

Q1 Results Set the Tone

Today’s trade is set to reflect the strong undercurrents of India Inc’s earnings season. With blue-chips like Reliance and ICICI Bank posting healthy numbers and sectors like steel, finance, and infrastructure showing promise, investors will keenly monitor stock-specific movements, especially as more Q1 earnings trickle in through the week.



Disclaimer