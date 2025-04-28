Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, M&M, Force Motors Among Stocks To Watch On April 28

As markets kick off a new week and head into the final stretch of April, investors are bracing for a packed session today, April 28. With the new financial year in full swing, quarterly earnings, mergers, acquisitions, and corporate updates are flooding in.



Recap: Markets Slip Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower on Friday, April 25, amid renewed India-Pakistan conflict fears.

Sensex fell 588.90 points to 79,212.53, down 0.74%

Nifty 50 declined 207.35 points, settling at 24,039.35

While Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and UltraTech Cement ended in the green, heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ITC, and Maruti Suzuki pulled indices down. Maruti Suzuki fell 2.09%, and Tata Motors slipped 2.01%.

Stocks to Watch on April 28, 2025



Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries reported a nearly 9% rise in consolidated revenue for the January-March quarter, reaching Rs 2.61 lakh crore. Despite challenges in its energy segment, robust growth in retail and digital services supported overall performance. The company also posted cash profits of Rs 1.46 lakh crore for FY25, exceeding its annual capital investment outlay once again.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)

In a strategic move, Mahindra & Mahindra announced plans to acquire a 58.96% stake in SML Isuzu for Rs 555 crore. The acquisition involves purchasing shares from Sumitomo Corporation and Isuzu Motors Ltd, followed by an open offer for additional shares under SEBI regulations.



Force Motors

Force Motors reported a stellar 210% year-on-year surge in net profit at Rs 434.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2025. Revenue rose 17.1% to Rs 2,356 crore, while EBITDA margins improved slightly to 14%.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)

Indraprastha Gas posted a 8.8% decline in Q4 standalone net profit, at Rs 349.2 crore, compared to Rs 382.8 crore last year. Revenue, however, rose 9.8% year-on-year to Rs 3,950.6 crore. EBITDA slipped 4.8% to Rs 497.2 crore, and EBITDA margins contracted to 12.6% from 14.5%.



Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp’s net profit fell 81.2% year-on-year to Rs 62.3 crore for Q4FY25, mainly due to one-time expenses and prior provisioning. On the positive side, Net Interest Income (NII) increased 11.7% to Rs 707.9 crore.

L&T Finance

L&T Finance reported a 14.9% rise in net profit at Rs 636.2 crore for Q4FY25. Net Interest Income also rose 3.8% to Rs 2,423.2 crore, although the gross NPA ratio ticked up to 3.29% from earlier levels.



Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies posted a 20% year-on-year increase in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 189 crore. However, quarterly revenue slipped slightly to Rs 1,286 crore compared to Rs 1,301 crore in the same quarter last year.



RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation bagged a new work order worth Rs 90.08 crore from the Institute of Road Transport.



IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank saw its standalone net profit plunge 58% year-on-year to Rs 304.1 crore for the March quarter. Net Interest Income grew by nearly 10% to Rs 4,907.2 crore.



Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL)

MRPL reported a sharp 68% fall in net profit for Q4, attributed to weaker refining margins and muted crude oil price trends.



IREDA

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) initiated an internal investigation into its exposure to Gensol Engineering, following a complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing. While Gensol’s account is flagged as "under stress," it has not yet been classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).



Axis Bank

Axis Bank announced the elevation of Sameer Shetty, Bipin Saraf, and Rajkama Vempati as Group Executives across different verticals. Additionally, Rajiv Anand, the bank’s Deputy Managing Director, is set to retire.