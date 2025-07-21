Want To Buy Tesla Y Model? These Top Investments Can Help Create Corpus Faster

For many in India, the sleek lines and innovative technology of a Tesla represent more than just a car. | Image: X

Tesla, the world-famous electric car company, has finally arrived in India. For many people, Tesla is more than just a car – it represents modern technology, luxury, and a smarter way of living.

With the launch of its electric SUV, the Tesla Model Y, that dream is now one step closer for Indian customers.

The Model Y is Here

Tesla is starting its journey in India with the Model Y, a midsize SUV that comes in two versions. The rear-wheel drive version is priced at Rs 60 lakh, and the long-range rear-wheel drive version costs Rs 68 lakh. These prices are based on ex-showroom rates in Mumbai, as reported by ANI. Buyers can also choose to add Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature, which costs Rs 6 lakh extra.

The Model Y will be available in six colours. Only Stealth Grey comes at no extra cost. The other five—Pearl White, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue—will have additional charges. The SUV has a five-seater layout and offers a choice between white and black interior themes.

How to Afford a Tesla in the Future

Even though the Model Y starts at Rs 60 lakh, its price is expected to rise over the years due to inflation. Many Indians are now wondering—how can you plan your finances to afford a Tesla in the future? Let’s look at two possible approaches based on smart investing.

Buying a Tesla in 5 Years

If you are aiming to buy the Rs 68 lakh long-range version in five years, you need to consider inflation. At a 7% annual inflation rate, the car’s price could go up to Rs 96.57 lakh by 2030. To reach that amount through investments, you would need to save around Rs 1.17 lakh per month through an SIP that gives a 12% return.

However, if you already have Rs 10 lakh saved up, your monthly SIP requirement goes down to Rs 95,044. This shows that starting with an initial amount can make your goal easier to achieve.

Buying a Tesla in 10 Years

If five years feels too short, you could plan for a 10-year timeline. By 2035, the same car could cost around Rs 1.35 crore. But because you have more time to invest, the monthly SIP becomes more affordable. If you start with Rs 10 lakh today, you would need to invest Rs 44,008 each month to reach your goal.

Only in a Few Cities for Now

As of now, Tesla cars can only be registered and delivered in three cities: Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram. According to Tesla’s official website, deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025. The final price you pay may vary depending on your state and local taxes.

A Big Launch in Mumbai

Tesla’s first Experience Centre in India has opened in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched the showroom and welcomed Tesla to the city. He called it a big moment and said that Tesla has chosen the right city and the right state to begin its India journey.