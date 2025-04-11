Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Biocon, Anand Rathi, BHEL & Sun Pharma

Indian benchmark indices closed in the red on Wednesday, weighed down by caution ahead of TCS earnings and Thursday’s market holiday. This came despite the Reserve Bank of India announcing a 25 basis point cut in the policy rate, as investor sentiment remained subdued due to growing concerns over the impact of US President Trump's tariff policies.

The BSE Sensex declined by 379.93 points, or 0.51%, to close at 73,847.15. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty50 slipped 136.70 points, or 0.61%, settling at 22,399.15.



Stocks to Watch on Friday, April 10, 2025

TCS

India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reported a 1.68% dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The company's total revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 64,479 crore, marking a 5.3% increase year-on-year. For the full fiscal year FY25, TCS recorded a net profit of Rs 48,553 crore, up 5.76% YoY, with a full-year revenue growth of 5.99% to Rs 2,55,324 crore. TCS also announced a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share.



Biocon

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar to Avastin (bevacizumab) used in cancer treatment. The approval underscores Biocon's commitment to expanding its biosimilars portfolio globally.



Jaguar Land Rover India

Jaguar Land Rover India reported its best-ever performance in FY25, with retail sales of 6,183 units, a 40% increase over the previous fiscal year. The company's strong performance was driven by robust demand for its models, including the Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport.



