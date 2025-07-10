Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, GAIL, ACC, Airtel, Waaree Energies, RailTel And HCL Tech In Focus

Indian markets paused their recent gains, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex ending marginally lower on Wednesday. The Nifty slipped 46.4 points to close at 25,476.10, while the Sensex fell 176.43 points to 83,536.08. Let's have a look at the stocks that are going to be watched by investors in today’s trading session.

Stocks To Watch Today

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to announce its first-quarter results for FY26 today. Alongside, the board will deliberate on an interim dividend declaration, with a record date set for July 16.

GAIL and Oil India Extend Gas Supply Agreement

Public sector giants GAIL and Oil India have extended their natural gas supply agreement by another 15 years. Effective July 1, 2025, GAIL will receive up to 9 lakh cubic meters of gas daily from Oil India's Rajasthan fields.



ACC

ACC, part of Adani-owned Ambuja Cements, has successfully completed a new 1.5 million tonne per year grinding unit at its Sindri plant in Jharkhand. This expansion increases Ambuja's total cement capacity to over 104 million tonnes annually.



Read More - Nvidia Becomes World’s First $4 Trillion Company



Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel has established a new step-down subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited, with an initial registration and minimal investment on July 8. The subsidiary's operations and strategic plans are yet to be disclosed, underlining Airtel's diversification into financial services amidst ongoing telecom sector dynamics.



Muthoot Capital

Muthoot Capital Services has decided to issue Rs 125 crore worth of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a 9.5% monthly interest payout.





Waaree Energies

Indosolar, under Waaree Energies, intends to sell up to 10 lakh shares (2.4% of its equity) via an offer for sale (OFS) starting July 10 for institutional investors and July 11 for retail buyers.

RailTel

RailTel Corporation has clinched a contract worth Rs 17.47 crore from the Chhattisgarh government, marking its third deal in July.



Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has successfully completed a USFDA inspection at its oncology manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, conducted from June 30 to July 8.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies has entered a partnership with Astemo Cypremos to drive innovation in the autonomous and smart vehicle ecosystem. This collaboration leverages HCL's expertise in software and cloud services with Astemo Cypremos's specialization.

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express has unveiled its Rakhi Express Campaign, offering up to 50% discounts on festive shipments. This initiative caters to the seasonal demand for secure and timely delivery of Rakhi gifts.