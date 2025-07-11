Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HUL, Glenmark Pharma, Anand Rathi, And More In Spotlight On July 11

The Indian stock market is poised for a stock-specific rally on July 11, with investors closely tracking a slew of corporate announcements, quarterly earnings, and regulatory updates. Indian equity benchmarks had ended lower on July 10, with the Nifty closing at 25,355.25, down 0.47%, and the Sensex shedding 345.80 points to settle at 83,190.28.



Here’s a comprehensive rundown of the key stocks that could see significant action in today’s trading session:



TCS



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, reported its Q1 FY26 results on July 10. The company posted a 6% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 12,760 crore.

However, revenue fell 1.6% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 63,437 crore, while EBIT came in at Rs15,514 crore with a 24.5% margin. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share.



Hindustan Unilever

In a major leadership update, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) announced that Priya Nair will take over as MD & CEO effective August 1, succeeding Rohit Jawa, who will step down on July 31. Nair currently leads the Beauty & Wellbeing division at Unilever and will also join HUL’s board.



Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment continues to face headwinds, as shareholders rejected a Rs 2,237 crore preferential warrant issue meant to raise fresh capital. 40% of voters opposed the special resolution, which required a 75% majority.



Glenmark Pharma

In a positive development, Glenmark Pharma’s arm IGI Therapeutics SA signed a global licensing agreement with AbbVie for the drug candidate ISB 2001, targeting cancer and autoimmune disorders. Under the deal, IGI will receive an upfront payment of $700 million, and up to $1.225 billion in potential milestone payments.



Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 27.9% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 93.9 crore, driven by a 15.3% rise in revenue and a 30% surge in EBITDA for Q1.

Tata Elxsi

Contrasting the strong show by Anand Rathi, Tata Elxsi posted a 21% QoQ fall in net profit to Rs 144.36 crore, with revenue down 1.8% to Rs 892 crore.



JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure received approval from the Committee of Creditors to take over NCR Rail Infrastructure under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.



IREDA

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) reported a 35.7% decline in Q1 net profit to Rs 247 crore, even as revenue jumped nearly 29% to Rs 1,947 crore. The drop was largely due to worsening asset quality—gross NPA rose to 4.13% from 2.45% sequentially.



Birla Corporation

Birla Corp was declared the ‘Preferred Bidder’ for the Tadas Limestone Block-II in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district. Spanning 160.39 hectares, the block was won at a final price offer of 63.50%.



PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller announced that it has raised Rs 500 crore through preferential allotment of shares and warrants via private placement.



Aegis Logistics

Aegis Logistics transferred its new LPG cryogenic terminal at Pipavav to Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited (AVTL) via a slump sale on a going-concern basis.



Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors’ arm VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) received a demand-cum-show cause notice worth Rs 168 crore from the Ujjain GST body for the financial year 2018.



SME IPO to Watch: Meta Infotech Debuts Today

Meta Infotech, an SME IPO, is scheduled to list today. Investors keen on small-cap exposure may watch for debut-day volatility and listing gains.



Results to Track on July 11

A host of companies will report their Q1 results today, including:

Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Aditya Birla Money

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations

Elecon Engineering

Emerald Finance

Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing

Nath Bio-Genes (India)

Astonea Labs



Traders will watch these earnings closely for stock-specific triggers.

