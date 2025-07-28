Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Kotak Bank, Nestle & More Market Movers On July 28

The Indian stock markets are expected to open on a muted note on Monday, following mixed global trends and last week’s downturn. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 225 points (0.90%) to close at 24,837, while the BSE Sensex fell 721 points (0.88%) to settle at 81,460. As investors brace for fresh corporate cues and earnings, here are the top stocks to watch today, July 28.



Stocks To Watch Today



Tata Consultancy Services

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is making headlines with its decision to lay off 2% of its workforce—over 12,000 employees—through FY26 as part of a large-scale restructuring.



According to media reports, this move is intended to make the company "future-ready and agile" in light of rapidly changing technologies and workplace models. The layoffs will affect global employees across several business units.



Kotak Mahindra Bank

Private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a standalone net profit of ₹3,282 crore for the June quarter, marking a 48% year-on-year fall. The figure includes one-time gains from the divestment of a 70% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance.



Excluding the one-time gains, the net profit declined by 7% YoY. The bank also witnessed a 109% rise in provisions to ₹1,208 crore, driven by higher slippages.

The provision coverage ratio stood at 77% as of June 30, highlighting concerns about asset quality in the near term.



Anil Ambani Group

After multiple Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids across Anil Ambani Group companies, the group on Sunday outlined a new strategic roadmap aimed at defence, power, and renewable energy.

The ED’s investigations pertain to alleged money laundering and misuse of public funds. Despite the regulatory heat, the group struck an optimistic tone.



Nestle India

Suresh Narayanan, who led Nestle India through the 2015 Maggi crisis, will retire on July 31 after nearly a decade-long tenure as MD and Chairman. In an exclusive interview with Raghav Aggarwal, Narayanan reflected on his leadership journey and the evolving FMCG landscape.



Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) plans to scale up its commercial and industrial (C&I) energy segment 10x over five years, according to CEO Kandarp Patel.

AESL is aiming to deepen its presence in adjacent sectors including smart metering, distribution, and centralized cooling.



Tata Communications

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has slapped a “show-cause-cum-demand notice” of about ₹7,800 crore on Tata Communications over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from 2005–06 to 2023–24.



IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank reported a 32% decline in net profit to ₹463 crore in Q1 FY26, largely due to a 67% spike in provisions, mainly in the microfinance loan book.



Petronet LNG

Petronet LNG posted a 25% YoY drop in consolidated net profit to ₹824.44 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenues fell 11% to ₹11,879.86 crore. On a sequential basis, profit dipped 23%.

The decline was attributed to lower offtake and softening global LNG prices.



JSW Energy



The Hyderabad bench of the NCLT has allowed the withdrawal of the insolvency resolution process for KSK Water Infrastructures, paving the way for JSW Energy to implement a settlement plan.



Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech announced the successful completion of a Russian GMP inspection at its Gujarat-based API facility, which took place between July 22–25. The certification boosts its global export potential, especially in regulated markets like Russia.



Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv posted a 30% YoY jump in net profit to ₹2,789 crore. Total consolidated income stood at ₹35,451 crore, up 13% YoY. The company continues to benefit from a strong performance across lending and insurance businesses.



Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has invested ₹565.4 crore for a 45.19% stake in its Russian subsidiary, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories LLC. This move underlines the company’s commitment to expanding in the Eurasian pharma market.



RITES

Engineering consultancy RITES Ltd has received a Letter of Intent from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for a project worth ₹177.2 crore in Andhra Pradesh. It will involve PMC services for a mass manufacturing facility.



Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda saw its net profit inch up 2% YoY to ₹4,675 crore in Q1, aided by strong other income, which rose nearly 88%. However, net interest income dipped 1.4%, and margins remain under pressure.



Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final USFDA approval for its Carbamazepine extended-release tablets, used to treat seizures and nerve pain. The drug has a market size of $71 million in the U.S., as per IQVIA.



Earnings to Watch Today (July 28)

Several companies will announce quarterly results today, including:

IndusInd Bank

Adani Green Energy

Adani Total Gas

GAIL (India)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Piramal Pharma



These earnings may significantly influence sectoral and index movements in today’s trading.



SME Listings to Track Today

Two new small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are listing on the exchange today:

Swastika Castal

Savy Infra & Logistics

These listings will be watched for retail investor interest amid buoyant SME market activity in recent months.



What to Watch in Monday's Session

With mixed global cues and corporate-specific developments, markets are expected to stay stock-specific. Investors should closely track:

TCS's job cuts and strategic outlook

Banking sector earnings (Kotak, IDFC First, Bank of Baroda)

Adani and Reliance Group updates amid regulatory noise

Leadership changes in marquee firms like Nestle India



Read More - Reliance Power Issues Clarification After ED Raids Anil Ambani Group