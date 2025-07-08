Stocks to Watch Today: Titan, M&M, Tata Motors & Kotak Mahindra Bank In Focus Amid Trump’s Tariff Tensions

The Indian stock market will face a cautious outlook with global trade tensions influencing investor sentiment. Wall Street and global markets witnessed declines, reflecting uncertainty over tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Japan and Korea.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.79% and 0.94%, respectively. Conversely, Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, showed modest gains as investors evaluated the impact of these tariffs.

Stocks To Watch Today



Titan

Titan reported significant year-on-year growth in Q1FY26 across its consumer segments. The domestic business recorded a 19% increase, while the jewellery segment grew by 18%. International operations continued their strong momentum with a 49% Y-o-Y growth. Expansion efforts included the addition of 10 new stores, enhancing Titan's retail footprint to 3,322 stores.



Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra displayed robust performance in June, with production rising by 20.2% Y-o-Y to 83,435 units. Sales also saw a healthy uptick of 14.3%, reaching 76,335 units. Despite a marginal increase in exports by 1.4%, the firm's overall performance underscores its resilience amidst sectoral challenges.



Tata Motors

Tata Motors reported a decline in Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) Q1FY26 wholesales by 10.7% Y-o-Y, totaling 87,286 units. Retail sales similarly decreased by 15.1% to 94,420 units. The update highlighted a shift in model contributions, with Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models comprising 77.2% of total wholesales.



Navin Fluorine International

Navin Fluorine International initiated a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on July 7, aiming to raise up to Rs 750 crore. The floor price per share was set at ₹4,798.28, following necessary approvals from shareholders and board members.

Lodha Developers

Lodha Developers reported a 10% Y-o-Y increase in Q1FY26 pre-sales, totaling Rs 4,450 crore compared to Rs 4,030 crore in the previous year. Collections during the quarter rose by 7% to Rs 2,880 crore.



JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure secured a Rs 740 crore contract from the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority to enhance container handling capabilities.

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra announced the resignation of Mrutyunjay Mahapatra as Shareholder Director, citing the bank's transformative phase and governance enhancements.



Ceat

Ceat witnessed a change in its board with the resignation of Paras K. Chowdhary as non-executive, non-independent Director.



Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 14% Y-o-Y growth in net advances, reaching Rs 4.45 lakh crore by the end of Q1 FY26.







