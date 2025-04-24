Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, BPCL And Others

Stocks To Watch, April 24, 2025: As the Indian stock market gears up for another trading day, several key companies are set to release their fourth-quarter results or make significant announcements that could influence market movements.

From consumer goods giants like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle to banking and IT firms like Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra, today’s trade promises to be action-packed.

Additionally, corporate moves such as new joint ventures, leadership changes, and strategic capital raises are also likely to attract investor attention.

Here’s a list of stocks to watch today, on April 24, 2025:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Investors will keep an eye on HUL as the company reports its fourth-quarter results today.

Nestle: Nestle's Q4 results are expected to attract attention, providing insights into its recent performance.

Axis Bank: The banking giant is set to release its fourth-quarter results today, making it a stock to watch.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services firm will also announce its Q4 results, likely impacting its stock movement.

SBI Life: SBI Life's Q4 results are expected today, potentially moving its stock.

SBI Life’s Q4 results are expected today, potentially moving its stock. Tata Consumer Products: The company posted a 59% YoY rise in net profit for Q4FY25, reaching Rs 345 crore.

The company posted a 59% YoY rise in net profit for Q4FY25, reaching Rs 345 crore. LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree reported a 2% YoY increase in net profit, with a 10% rise in revenue for Q4FY25.

LTIMindtree reported a 2% YoY increase in net profit, with a 10% rise in revenue for Q4FY25. Bajaj Housing Finance: The company announced a strong 54% YoY increase in Q4 net profit, hitting Rs 587 crore.

The company announced a strong 54% YoY increase in Q4 net profit, hitting Rs 587 crore. Vedanta: Vedanta is exploring a US listing for its Zambian subsidiary, Konkola Copper Mines, to raise $1 billion.

Vedanta is exploring a US listing for its Zambian subsidiary, Konkola Copper Mines, to raise $1 billion. Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): BPCL formed a JV with GPS Renewables to set up CBG plants across India, supporting the country’s energy transition.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Niva Bupa reappointed Krishnan Ramachandran as CEO for a five-year term.

Adani Green: A subsidiary of Adani Green signed a power purchase agreement to provide 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity.

A subsidiary of Adani Green signed a power purchase agreement to provide 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity. Biocon: The company approved raising Rs 4,500 crore through equity shares and debentures to fund future growth.

Cochin Shipyard: UCSL delivered its first eco-friendly vessel to Norway's Wilson Ship Management, marking a milestone in green maritime solutions.

UCSL delivered its first eco-friendly vessel to Norway’s Wilson Ship Management, marking a milestone in green maritime solutions. Rallis India: Rallis India posted a loss of Rs 32 crore in Q4FY25, compared to a smaller loss in the same quarter last year.