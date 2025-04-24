sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Talks Tough | Pakistan In Panic | Gautam Gambhir | Pahalgam Terror Attack |
Advertisement

Updated April 24th 2025, 08:41 IST

Stocks To Watch: Vedanta, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, BPCL And Others

Stocks To Watch, April 24, 2025: Hindustan Unilever and Nestle to banking and IT firms like Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra shares to focus today.

Reported by: Anubhav Maurya
Follow: Google News Icon
Stocks to watch out
Stocks to watch out: Vedanta, HUL, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Nestle, BPCL. | Image: Republic

Stocks To Watch, April 24, 2025: As the Indian stock market gears up for another trading day, several key companies are set to release their fourth-quarter results or make significant announcements that could influence market movements.

From consumer goods giants like Hindustan Unilever and Nestle to banking and IT firms like Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra, today’s trade promises to be action-packed.

Additionally, corporate moves such as new joint ventures, leadership changes, and strategic capital raises are also likely to attract investor attention.

Here’s a list of stocks to watch today, on April 24, 2025:

  • Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Investors will keep an eye on HUL as the company reports its fourth-quarter results today.
  • Nestle: Nestle’s Q4 results are expected to attract attention, providing insights into its recent performance.
  • Axis Bank: The banking giant is set to release its fourth-quarter results today, making it a stock to watch.
  • Tech Mahindra: The IT services firm will also announce its Q4 results, likely impacting its stock movement.
  • SBI Life: SBI Life’s Q4 results are expected today, potentially moving its stock.
  • Tata Consumer Products: The company posted a 59% YoY rise in net profit for Q4FY25, reaching Rs 345 crore.
  • LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree reported a 2% YoY increase in net profit, with a 10% rise in revenue for Q4FY25.
  • Bajaj Housing Finance: The company announced a strong 54% YoY increase in Q4 net profit, hitting Rs 587 crore.
  • Vedanta: Vedanta is exploring a US listing for its Zambian subsidiary, Konkola Copper Mines, to raise $1 billion.
  • Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): BPCL formed a JV with GPS Renewables to set up CBG plants across India, supporting the country’s energy transition.

Also Read: Q4 Results Today: Axis Bank, Adani Energy, Nestle, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra Among 41 Companies To Announce Quarterly Earnings

  • Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Niva Bupa reappointed Krishnan Ramachandran as CEO for a five-year term.
  • Adani Green: A subsidiary of Adani Green signed a power purchase agreement to provide 1,250 MW of energy storage capacity.
  • Biocon: The company approved raising Rs 4,500 crore through equity shares and debentures to fund future growth.
  • Cochin Shipyard: UCSL delivered its first eco-friendly vessel to Norway’s Wilson Ship Management, marking a milestone in green maritime solutions.
  • Rallis India: Rallis India posted a loss of Rs 32 crore in Q4FY25, compared to a smaller loss in the same quarter last year.
  • Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra): Tata Teleservices narrowed its Q4 loss to Rs 306.42 crore but saw a 5% drop in revenue.
  • Dalmia Bharat: Dalmia Bharat’s net profit surged 37% YoY to Rs 439 crore, driven by cost efficiency.
  • GAIL: GAIL faced a gas leak at its Madhya Pradesh plant, but operations have resumed following safety measures.
  • Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda introduced an ESG policy and a target for net-zero emissions by 2057. 
     

Published April 24th 2025, 08:41 IST