Stocks To Watch On August 19: Vedanta, JSW Steel, Reliance Power, ONGC, Tata Steel, GMR Airports, and More

Global markets traded mixed on Monday, but the domestic markets ended on a buoyant note, setting the stage for a positive opening on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 245 points, or 1%, higher at 24,877, while the BSE Sensex rose 676 points, or 0.84%, to settle at 81,274.



Here are the key stocks to watch on August 19, 2025:

Vedanta

Vedanta’s Board of Directors will meet on August 21 to consider declaring the second interim dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2025–26. If approved, August 27 has been fixed as the record date for shareholder entitlement. Investors will keep a close watch as Vedanta has a history of high dividend payouts.

Trent

Trent Ltd’s youth-focused fashion label, Burnt Toast, marked its Gujarat debut with its first-ever store opening in Surat. The move underscores Trent’s focus on expanding its retail footprint and catering to the rising demand for affordable youth fashion in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), through its research and development arm ONGC Energy Centre Trust (OECT), has signed a formal agreement with Engineers India Ltd (EIL).



Reliance Power

Reliance Power announced that its associate company, Reliance Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. (REPL), has set up a new joint venture company in Bhutan. Named GDL–Reliance Solar Pte Ltd (GRSPL), the JV is a 50:50 partnership between Green Digital Private Limited, owned by the Royal Government of Bhutan, and REPL. Incorporated under Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), this venture aims to develop clean energy solutions in the Himalayan region.



JSW Steel

JSW Steel and South Korea’s POSCO Group have signed a non-binding Heads of Agreement to jointly explore the development of a six-million-tonne-per-annum integrated steel plant in India. This agreement builds on the MoU signed in October 2024 and marks a potential 50:50 joint venture between the two steel giants.



Tata Steel

Tata Steel Advanced Materials Ltd (TSAML), a subsidiary of Tata Steel, has approved the sale of its entire 90% equity and 100% preference stake in Ceramat Pvt Ltd (CPL) to Lionstead Applied Materials, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lionstead Ventures LLP. With this divestment, CPL will no longer remain a subsidiary of Tata Steel, streamlining TSAML’s focus on core businesses.

GMR Airports

GMR Airports has announced plans to redeem non-convertible bonds (NCBs) totaling Rs 5,000 crore. This includes three sets of bonds worth Rs 1,950 crore, Rs 800 crore, and Rs 2,250 crore respectively. The redemption notice is in line with the provisions of its bond trust deed dated November 17, 2023.

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota disclosed that the Excise & Taxation Officer, Faridabad (East), Haryana, has sanctioned a refund of Rs 46.37 crore out of the Rs 46.67 crore refund claim filed under the Haryana GST Act, 2017. The refund was related to accumulated input tax credit (ITC) under the inverted duty structure, though Rs 29.78 lakh was rejected as ineligible ITC.

Reliance Consumer

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), a subsidiary of Reliance Retail, has entered the healthy functional beverage segment. RCPL acquired a majority stake in a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages, a move aligned with its strategy to build a “total beverage company” with herbal and health-focused offerings.

Hinduja Group

The Hinduja Group announced plans to expand its renewable energy capacity more than threefold—from 3 gigawatts (GW) to over 10 GW by 2030. The group intends to invest $3–4 billion in solar, wind, hybrid projects, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Amit Saharia, Group President – Strategy, emphasized that while renewables will be a priority, thermal assets will continue operations.

Earnings to Watch Today

Three companies are set to declare their quarterly earnings on August 19:

Aditya Infotech

GNG Electronics

Vuenow Infratech

IPOs and Listings

Mainboard Listing: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle makes its market debut today.

SME Listing: Icodex Publishing Solutions will be listed on the SME exchange.