Stocks Trading Ex-Dividend Today: Asian Paints, HUL, and More in Focus – Full List Inside

Investors looking to secure dividend payouts should note the calendar for today, June 23, 2026. Several major companies, including industry giants like Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever, are turning ex-dividend today. Purchasing these stocks before or on this date determines eligibility for upcoming payouts.

Stocks in Focus

Today marks a significant session for income-focused investors, with over a dozen companies clearing their ex-dividend status. The notable stocks trading ex-dividend today include:

Asian Paints: Dividend of Rs 23 per share

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): Dividend of Rs 22 per share

Tata Power: Dividend of Rs 2.50 per share

Thyrocare Technologies: Dividend of Rs 7 per share

Dalmia Bharat: Dividend of Rs 5 per share

Anand Rathi Wealth: Dividend of Rs 5 per share

The Indian Hotels Company: Dividend of Rs 3.25 per share

GNA Axles: Dividend of Rs 3 per share

What Does "Ex-Dividend" Mean for You?

When a stock trades "ex-dividend," it means the share price has been adjusted to reflect the upcoming dividend payout. If you purchase the shares on or after the ex-dividend date, you are no longer entitled to receive the declared dividend; instead, the previous owner retains that right.

For investors, the ex-dividend date is a critical deadline. To qualify for the dividend, you must have been a shareholder on the company's records. Market experts often advise investors to track these dates closely to manage their cash flow and portfolio rebalancing effectively.