'Streets Of Bombay Were My College': Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal's Success Mantra

The metal and mining magnate Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Group, recently credited the streets of Bombay for teaching him life skills that led to his $4.7B billion net worth.

The self-made billionaire noted, "I started with very little. The streets of Bombay were my college. Checking metal prices in newspapers, observing others as they made deals, and asking questions wherever I sensed answers might be found."

Sharing strategies that helped transition from struggling days to success, he said, "In those early days, there was no grand strategy, no bold moves—just those tasks that most people don’t consider important. Being on time, keeping a calculator handy in meetings, not missing a single appointment—such small things.

"These small tasks didn’t seem significant in the day-to-day. There were many nights when I wondered: Will any of this even bear fruit? So, when someone asks me the secret to achieving something big, my answer is always the same: Focus on the small tasks and watch how the big doors open on their own"

After facing several setbacks in his professional life, he laid the foundation of Vedanta in 1976, which has transformed from a domestic mining player into a global natural resources conglomerate. The Mumbai-headquartered firm now has interests in oil and gas, metals and power, and now electronics and semiconductors.

