Studds Accessories IPO Day 3: Investor Frenzy Builds as Grey Market Buzz Intensifies

The public issue of Studds Accessories Ltd has drawn robust investor participation as it entered the final day of bidding on November 3, 2025, with both retail and institutional segments showing keen interest.



The homegrown two-wheeler helmet and accessories major, which launched its maiden public offer on October 30, has witnessed impressive traction across categories, buoyed by optimistic grey market sentiment and a favourable price outlook.

Issue Details and Price Band

The IPO is priced in a band of Rs 557–585 per share, with investors able to bid for a minimum lot of 25 shares. The Rs 455-crore issue comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, meaning no new equity capital is being raised.

Investor response

The final day of bidding for the Studds Accessories IPO drew an overwhelming response from investors across categories, signalling strong confidence in the company’s growth story. By market close on November 3, the public issue had been subscribed about 17 times overall, receiving bids for nearly 9.3 crore shares against an offer size of around 54.5 lakh shares, as per a market tracking website.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment led the surge with an extraordinary 117.7 times subscription, reflecting robust participation from mutual funds, insurance firms, and foreign investors. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category, which includes high-net-worth individuals, followed closely with bids at nearly 75 times. Meanwhile, the Retail Individual Investors (RII) portion recorded an impressive 19.5 times subscription, underlining broad-based retail enthusiasm.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) trends up

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Studds Accessories IPO stood at Rs 63 as of November 3, 2025, 3:56 PM, indicating strong investor sentiment ahead of its market debut. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 585 per share, the stock is expected to list around Rs 648, reflecting an estimated 10.77% premium over the issue price, as per a market tracking website.

Key dates to track

Key dates to note include the closing of subscriptions on November 3, the basis of allotment on November 4, and a tentative listing on November 7. Refunds and share credits are expected to be processed by November 6.

About Studds Accessories

In addition to helmets, Studds produces a complete lineup of motorcycle accessories, including luggage carriers, gloves, anti-theft helmet locks, rainwear, protective jackets, and riding glasses, which are all marketed under the Studds label. Its distribution network covers the Indian market while reaching customers in more than 70 nations throughout the Americas, non-Indian Asia, Europe, and other regions.