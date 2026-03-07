Sundar Pichai Pay Hike: Google Offers Indian-Origin CEO Package Worth Up To $692 Million, Says Report

New Delhi: Alphabet, the parent company of Google, approved a new compensation package for its chief executive, Sundar Pichai.

As per the report by the Financial Times, Google has raised Pichai's total potential compensation to $692 million (Rs 63,61,79,82,000) over the next three years, placing him him among the highest-paid CEOs in the global technology sector.

The report further mentions that the bulk of the package comes from performance stock units (PSUs) valued at $126 million, split evenly into two tranches.

Furthermore, these PSUs are tied to Alphabet's total shareholder return relative to the S&P 100.

Advertisement

Payout could climb to…

Depending on the company's performance, the payout could climb to $252 million if targets are surpassed, or it could result in zero compensation if the benchmarks are not met.

The report further stated that in addition to a $2 million annual salary, Pichai is set to receive $84 million in restricted stock, which will vest in monthly increments over a three-year period.

Advertisement

New stock incentive program

Alphabet has also launched a new stock incentive program worth up to $350 million, which is specifically tied to the performance and expansion of its autonomous technology businesses, such as Waymo and Wing.

As per reports, the Alphabet CEO is set to receive $130 million in Waymo stock and $45 million in Wing Aviation shares, with both grants potentially doubling to 200% of their target value based on performance.

Alphabet’s board noted that these incentives underscore their confidence in Pichai’s leadership of Waymo and Wing, which it described as "tackling enormous challenges in autonomous driving and delivery" under his supervision.

Sevenfold growth

Since taking the helm in August 2015, Pichai has led a staggering nearly sevenfold growth in Google's market valuation.

Under his leadership, the company's market cap has surged from $535 billion to its current $3.6 trillion, even briefly crossing the historic $4 trillion threshold this past January.

Pichai's career

The 53-year-old, India-born executive and former McKinsey consultant joined Google in 2004, where he was instrumental in developing Chrome and managing Android before becoming CEO.

His personal wealth continues to climb alongside the company's success; earlier this week, Pichai sold 32,500 Class C shares for approximately $9.8 million.