No Grudges Against 'Sister' Mamata: President Murmu Expresses Displeasure Over Lack Of Preparation During Bengal Visit

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, in a rare rebuke, voiced her public dissatisfaction with the West Bengal government on Saturday (March 7).

The rebuke follows allegations that the state denied permission for an International Adivasi Conclave in North Bengal, an event where the President was slated to appear as as chief guest.

Lapses in protocol

Furthermore, the President highlighted significant lapses in protocol, noting with concern that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any members of her cabinet were present to receive her upon her arrival.

Conclave relocated

The International Santhali Conclave was originally planned for Bidhannagar, but President Murmu claimed that West Bengal authorities relocated it to a more restricted site in Goshaipur, near Bagdogra Airport, citing congestion.

In addition to the last-minute venue change, organisers expressed frustration over inadequate stage setups and a lack of basic sanitary facilities.

Murmu later travelled to Bidhannagar in the Phansidewa area, a region with a significant Adivasi population, where she interacted with local residents.

Murmu, while addressing locals in Siliguri, said “I came here very easily, but the administration apparently said that it would become overcrowded here. However, I can see that even a gathering of 500,000 people could be accommodated here."

Adding further, she said, “At the place where the event is being held, not all Santhals will be able to go. I felt that the brothers and sisters here would not all be able to attend the event," as per reports.

No Grudges With ‘Sister’ Mamata

Murmu, flagging protocol lapses by the Bengal government further stated that only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb had arrived at the airport to welcome the President.

Despite her public criticism of the logistical failures, the President clarified that she harboured no personal ill will toward Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Invoking her personal bond with the state, the President noted that she is a daughter of Bengal herelf, yet she face hurdles in coming here. She added, Mamata Didi is like her younger sister; perhaps she is displeased with me, but I have no grievances. I simply wish for her well-being and yours."

BJP trains guns at TMC

The BJP condemned the West Bengal government, describing the situation as a "total breakdown of the constitutional machinery" under the Trinamool Congress administration.

Taking to X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “In a rare and unprecedented development, the Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, openly expressed displeasure over the lack of preparation and protocol during her visit to Siliguri. Even more shocking, the state government denied permission for the International Santhali Conclave, where the President herself was the Chief Guest."

“When a state government begins to disregard the dignity of the office of the President of India, it reflects not just administrative failure but a breakdown of constitutional propriety and governance. This is not merely discourtesy. It is institutional disrespect and another reminder of how governance in Bengal has descended into chaos," he added.