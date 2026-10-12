Sunil Bharti Mittal named Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour by the French Republic

New Delhi, 12th October 2026: Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, has been named a Chevalier de l’Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour) by the President of the French Republic, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron.

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award bestowed by the French Republic. Mr. Mittal has been conferred the distinction in recognition of his longstanding commitment to deepening economic ties between India and France, and his outstanding achievements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure.

Speaking on the announcement, Ambassador Thierry Mathou said, “Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992. He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades, and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together. Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology. In awarding him the Légion d’honneur, the President of the Republic recognises an outstanding business leader who has contributed to making France a lasting partner in India.”

On the recognition, Mr. Mittal said, “I am moved and humbled by this gracious award from the Republic of France. My association with France began at Airtel’s inception in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India. It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion. I accept this honour with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, H.E. Mr. Emmamuel Macron and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France.”

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The insignia will be conferred at a ceremony to be held on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, at the Ambassade de France (Embassy of France in India), New Delhi.

In 2007, Mr. Mittal was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours. In 2024, he became the first Indian citizen to be honoured as a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III.

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About Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal is Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading conglomerates, with interests across telecommunications, digital infrastructure, space communications, financial services, real estate, hospitality and philanthropy. He founded Bharti in 1976 and led its transformation from a small manufacturing enterprise into one of India’s most significant global businesses. Its flagship, Bharti Airtel, is the world’s second-largest mobile operator by customer base, serving over 650 million subscribers, with a presence in India, South Asia and Africa.

Mr. Mittal is Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the Paris-headquartered global satellite communications company. In 2020, he led the consortium that revived OneWeb, alongside the UK Government and other strategic investors. OneWeb’s subsequent combination with Eutelsat in 2023 created the world’s first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator, bringing together Eutelsat’s geostationary satellite fleet and OneWeb’s low-Earth-orbit constellation.

From 2016-2018, he served as Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce, a French-domiciled institution with a global mandate, underscoring his engagement with international business and multilateral cooperation. Mr. Mittal has also served as its Honorary Chairman from 2018 to 2020.

He has had longstanding associations with French and European institutions. His academic recognitions include a Doctor Honoris Causa from ESCP Business School, Paris, and INSEAD’s Business Leader for the World Award. He was a member of INSEAD’s Global India Council and served on the International Advisory Committee to the Board of Directors of NYSE Euronext, which included Euronext Paris.

Bharti’s Association with France

Bharti’s connection to France dates back to the founding of Bharti Airtel in 1992, when Compagnie Générale des Eaux, through Société Française du Radiotéléphone (SFR) was a consortium partner in the venture that brought mobile telephony to India.

Mr. Mittal’s present role Co-Chairman of Eutelsat continues Bharti’s relationship with France in the strategic field of satellite communications. In November 2025, the French State subscribed €551 million to Eutelsat’s reserved capital increase, becoming the company’s largest shareholder with a 29.65% stake. Bharti Space Limited also participated in the capital raise and, with a 17.88% holding, remains Eutelsat’s largest private shareholder. This partnership brings together France’s strategic commitment to European satellite capability and Bharti’s long-standing investment in global connectivity.

For over three decades, Bharti has built several important partnerships with French businesses. Some prominent past associations include, the life-insurance joint venture with AXA, and its partnership with Alcatel-Lucent.

About the Légion d’Honneur

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Ordre national de la Légion d’Honneur is France’s highest national order of merit and one of the world’s most distinguished decorations. Conferred on behalf of the President of the French Republic, it recognises exceptional service to France and outstanding contributions across public life, business, culture, science, and other fields of endeavour. Over more than two centuries, the Legion of Honour has become a symbol of excellence, civic commitment and distinguished achievement, celebrating individuals whose contributions exemplify the highest standards of service and merit.