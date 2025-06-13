Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Controversial Life: A ₹10,300 Crore Empire, 4 Children, 3 High-Profile Marriages, Abuse Allegations, And Shocking Death

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, tragically passed away. The 53-year-old businessman suffered a cardiac arrest during a Polo match in the UK, where he lived with his current wife, Priya Sachdev. Here is a glimpse into his controversial life and marriages.

Who is Sunjay Kapur and how much is his net worth?

Sunjay Kapur was born in Michigan, USA, in 1971 into a distinguished Punjabi family. He later moved to Delhi, where his family was based. His father, Dr. Surinder Kapur, was the founder of the Sona Group, which Sunjay managed after his father’s passing. His mother was Rani Kapur, and he had two siblings, Suparna and Mahindra Kapur.

File photo of Sunjay Kapur

According to Forbes, Sunjay's net worth at the time of his death stood at $1.2 billion ( ₹10,300 crore), making him the 2703rd richest person globally. His publicly traded company, valued at ₹40,000 crore a few months ago, produced automotive parts for seven of the top ten car manufacturers worldwide and played a significant role in advancing the EV revolution. However, his personal life was way more controversial.

Sunjay Kapur's wives and kids

Sunjay Kapur has been married three times. He first got into the public eye after tying the knot with actress Karisma Kapoor in 2003 in a star-studded ceremony. The couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before divorcing in 2016.

File photo of Sunjay Kapur with family

Before Karisma, Sunjay was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, he married former model Priya Sachdev. With Priya, he has a son, Azarias, and he also adopted her daughter, Safira Chatwal, from her previous marriage.

Why did Karisma Kapoor divorce Sunjay Kapur?

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003, but their relationship started to fall apart in just a few years, resulting in their separation in 2014.

Sunjay Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor

Their divorce was quite ugly and attracted huge media coverage following Karisma’s allegations of domestic abuse. She reportedly claimed that Sunjay pressured her into uncomfortable situations with his friends during their honeymoon. Karisma also reportedly accused him of directing his mother to slap her during her pregnancy over a disagreement about a dress.

How much alimony did Karisma Kapoor receive after her divorce?

Karisma and Sunjay initially sought a mutual divorce, but financial disputes soon escalated. Karisma accused Sunjay of failing to provide adequate child support, sparking legal battles and domestic violence complaints against him and his mother.

Sunjay Kapoor with Karisma Kapoor

In 2016, they reached a settlement finalising the divorce. As part of the agreement, Karisma reportedly received a home in Khar and ₹14 crore in bonds for their children, designed to yield about ₹10 lakh in monthly interest.

When Randhir Kapoor’s bashed Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor also openly expressed his disapproval of her marriage. In earlier interviews, he described Sunjay as a "third-class man" and firmly stated that the Kapoor family never married for wealth, saying, “We are Kapoors. We don’t need to run after anyone’s money.”