Sunjay Kapur’s Death Declared Natural, But Family Dispute Sparks Legal and Emotional Turmoil

The sudden death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur on June 12, 2025, at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor has officially been ruled as “natural”.

A postmortem revealed that the 53-year-old business tycoon died from heart-related issues—specifically, left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease, according to multiple media reports.

According to medical experts, even mild narrowing of the coronary arteries can restrict blood flow to the heart, especially in those with an enlarged heart, and increase the risk of a sudden cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, Surrey Police confirmed that they were called to the scene after Kapur collapsed during a polo match. Emergency responders arrived quickly, but he was pronounced dead on site. The police have stated that there was nothing suspicious and that the matter is no longer being treated as a criminal case.

Rani Kapur remains adamant

Despite this, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has raised serious concerns. She has filed a formal complaint with UK authorities, calling for a full investigation into what she describes as “unexplained circumstances.”

Her legal team argues that she was initially told the cause could be a bee sting but that this possibility is not mentioned in the official report. “This has only increased her doubts,” said her lawyer, Vaibhav Gaggar, adding that Rani had not even received the postmortem report herself until it appeared in media coverage.



Rani, who co-founded Sona Comstar with her late husband, says her interest lies not in power or money, but in finding the truth.

“I just want justice for my son and for the company we built,” she said in an emotional interview. She also described how the company, now a major auto components player, was created through years of hard work and sacrifice.

Corporate battle gets intense