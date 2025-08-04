Sunjay Kapur’s Sona Comstar Rs 30,000-Cr Succession Battle: Rani Kapur Seeks Formal UK Probe Into 'Mysterious' Death Of Her Son

The bitter succession battle over the Rs 30,000-crore Sona Comstar empire has taken a dramatic turn, with Rani Kapur, mother of the late Sunjay Kapur, seeking a formal investigation by UK authorities into what she describes as the “mysterious circumstances” surrounding her son’s death in London.



The move adds an international dimension to the already intense family feud that has shaken one of India’s most prominent automotive component businesses.



Rani Kapur, former Chairperson and co-founder of Sona Comstar, has filed a criminal complaint in the UK, urging Surrey Police to initiate a probe into her son’s sudden death at the Duke’s Ground of Old Guards Polo Club.



In her letter to British authorities, she alleged that credible evidence points towards possible foul play, including murder, conspiracy, fraud, and forgery, linked to Sunjay Kapur’s death.



“I am compelled to bring to your urgent attention that credible and concerning evidence has surfaced indicating that his death may not have been natural or accidental,” she wrote, calling for immediate seizure of medical records, financial documents, CCTV footage, and forensic evidence from the site.

Rani Kapur further claimed that forged legal and financial documents, dubious asset transfers, and suspicious legal filings had emerged since Sunjay’s death, hinting at a “coordinated transnational conspiracy” involving individuals in the UK, India, and potentially the US.



Her letter also urged British authorities to liaise with Indian and American agencies and conduct a forensic audit of her son’s financial and legal affairs.



Speaking publicly for the first time since Sunjay’s death, Rani Kapur gave an emotional interview to ANI, expressing anguish and demanding closure. “I still don’t know what happened to my son,” she said.



Recalling the early days of Sona Comstar, she stressed her continuing moral stake in the company’s legacy despite the firm’s assertion that she has had no involvement since 2019.



“Our family’s legacy must not be lost. It must be passed on, as my husband always wanted it to be,” she declared.