Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Dispute: Full Timeline Of Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev Kapur & Rani Kapur’s Battle

Sunjay Kapur’s Sona Comstar Succession Battle: The high-stakes inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s nearly Rs 30,000 crore estate continues to unfold in the courts and in the public eye. On September 9, 2025, the Delhi High Court ordered his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, to submit the disputed will of her late husband.

The order came after a civil suit filed by Sunjay’s two children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, who are seeking their rightful share in his vast fortune. Represented by their mother, Samaira and Kiaan have alleged that their stepmother has attempted to forge a will to gain complete control over their father’s assets.

This latest development is only the most recent twist in a saga that has mixed questions of inheritance, corporate governance, and family legacy.

September 2025 – Delhi High Court Steps In

The children’s suit before the Delhi High Court seeks partition of their father’s estate, disclosure of financial accounts, and a permanent injunction preventing misuse or concealment of assets. They have told the court that they were always close to their father, who frequently reassured them about their future and financial security.

According to their claim, they were shocked when Priya Kapur first denied the existence of any will and then later produced one dated March 21, 2025. They suspect that this will is not genuine and have urged the court to examine it carefully. The High Court, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegation, directed Priya to submit the will so that its authenticity can be tested.

July–August 2025 – Disputes Over Sona Comstar

Even before the case reached the Delhi High Court, tensions within the Kapur family were already in public view following Sunjay’s death. The conflict spilt over into the affairs of Sona Comstar, the automotive company that Sunjay chaired until his sudden demise.

His mother, Rani Kapur, objected to the timing of the company’s Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2025, only weeks after her son’s death. She argued that the meeting was held during the family’s mourning period and accused the company of trying to push her into signing documents while she was still grieving.

She also opposed the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director of the company.

The board of Sona Comstar, however, decided to move ahead. It announced that Rani Kapur was no longer a shareholder and therefore could not demand a postponement of the AGM. Legal advice was obtained, and on that basis, the company proceeded with approving the financial statements, re-appointments of directors, and the induction of Priya Kapur onto the board.

Rani Kapur later alleged that she had been coerced, denied access to her own finances, and kept in the dark about her son’s sudden death. Sona Comstar dismissed her allegations as baseless and served her a legal notice accusing her of spreading falsehoods.

June–August 2025 – Questions Over Sunjay’s Sudden Death

The family feud has been intensified by doubts surrounding the circumstances of Sunjay Kapur’s death. On June 12, 2025, he collapsed while playing polo at Windsor’s Guards Polo Club in the United Kingdom and passed away at the age of fifty-three. His funeral took place a week later in Delhi, where his son Kiaan performed the last rites.

Rani Kapur questioned the suddenness of her son’s passing and demanded an investigation, calling the circumstances mysterious. She filed a formal complaint with UK authorities, asking for a criminal probe.

However, medical reports confirmed that Sunjay died of natural causes related to cardiac disease. The autopsy pointed to an enlarged heart and narrowed arteries, which made him vulnerable to sudden cardiac arrest. Doctors ruled out any foul play, yet Rani remained unconvinced and continued to seek answers, saying she needed closure.

Her daughter, Mandhira Kapur Smith, echoed these doubts in an interview with Republic Media Network. She asked why there had been no clarity about her brother’s medical history and why the family’s concerns were being ignored.

She also criticised Sona Comstar for sidelining her mother, despite her role as co-founder of the group alongside her late husband, Surinder Kapur.

June 2025 – Corporate Reshuffle After Sunjay’s Death

Just days after Sunjay’s death, the Sona Comstar board moved to reorganise its leadership. On June 23, 2025, the directors appointed Jeffrey Mark Overly as the new chairman. Priya Sachdev Kapur was later nominated by the promoter entity, Aureus Investments Pvt. Ltd., to join the board.

These swift changes were viewed by the Kapur family as an attempt to consolidate control in the hands of Priya and her camp, sidelining the interests of Sunjay’s mother and sisters.

March–June 2025 – The Contested Will Emerges

At the heart of the inheritance battle lies the disputed will dated March 21, 2025. According to the children represented by Karisma Kapoor, Priya initially denied that any will existed and insisted that all assets were controlled through the R.K. Family Trust.

Later, she presented this will, which they claim unfairly benefits her and her minor son. This sudden change in position raised immediate suspicions.

The children maintain that Sunjay had always assured them of their future and had even initiated ventures in their names. They say he had purchased assets and planned trust structures with them in mind.