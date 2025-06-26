Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: Check GMP, Date, Price Band, Lot Size, And Key Details

Suntech Infra Solutions Limited’s SME IPO is turning heads in the market with strong investor demand and a healthy grey market premium (GMP).

The company, a B2B civil construction services provider incorporated in April 2009, opened its ₹44.39 crore public issue for subscription on June 25.

The Suntech Infra Solutions IPO has been subscribed 19.30 times overall. As of June 26, 2025, 5:35:01 PM (Day 2), the issue was subscribed 29.58 times in the retail category, 6.15 times in the QIB category, and 12.84 times in the NII category.



Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Structure and Price Band

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 39.74 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 34.18 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 11.87 lakh shares worth Rs 10.21 crore. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 86 per share, and the IPO will close for subscription on June 27, 2025.



Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

As of 4:35 PM on June 26, the GMP for Suntech Infra Solutions IPO stood at Rs 25, according to data from a market tracker website. This implies a likely listing price of Rs 111 (Rs 86 issue price + Rs 25 GMP), translating into a 29.07% potential listing gain for investors.



