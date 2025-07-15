Supreme Court Directs FSSAI to Enforce Front-of-Pack Nutrition Labels on Packaged Foods

The Supreme Court of India has ordered the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to implement front-of-pack (FoP) nutrition labels on all packaged food products across the country.

The directive is seen as a major step toward tackling India’s growing obesity crisis and ensuring transparency in the food industry. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who chairs the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, confirmed the development through a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).



“The Supreme Court has directed @fssaiindia to implement simple front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged food. As chair of Parliament's Subordinate Legislation Committee, I've recommended studying Singapore's clear A-to-D Nutri-Grade system,” Deora wrote.



Deora stressed that such labeling would empower Indian consumers to make healthier, more informed choices. He argued that the FSSAI must comply without further delays to address the country’s rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The Supreme Court’s direction aligns with broader policy moves by the Union Health Ministry. Recently, the ministry proposed installing sugar and oil awareness boards in schools, offices, and public institutions. These visual nudges aim to reduce the consumption of hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods and promote healthier dietary habits.



Speaking to ANI on Monday, Deora also underscored the need to regulate not just multinational food products but traditional Indian snacks like jalebis and samosas, which he said are significant contributors to the obesity problem.

“Placing greater, stringent regulations on unhealthy foods like jalebi and samosa is a welcome step,” Deora noted.



He explained that the parliamentary committee is actively working with FSSAI, India’s food regulator, to examine labeling standards and push for clear, consumer-friendly nutrition disclosures.



The Supreme Court's order is expected to accelerate reforms in India's packaged food sector, which has faced criticism for unclear and hard-to-read labels. By mandating Front-of-Pack nutrition labels, the move aims to bring India in line with global best practices, such as Singapore’s Nutri-Grade labeling system that uses clear A-to-D ratings to indicate healthiness.



Health experts have welcomed the decision, noting that better labeling will help consumers make quick, informed choices at the point of purchase, ultimately leading to healthier eating patterns and lower healthcare costs in the long run.

The FSSAI is now expected to draft guidelines and enforce compliance among packaged food manufacturers, ensuring standardized, easy-to-understand nutrition labeling that can empower India’s 1.4 billion consumers to make smarter food decisions.



