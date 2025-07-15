Switching Jobs? Here’s How to Transfer Your PF Online Easily

Updated 15 July 2025 at 14:26 IST
Changing jobs is exciting, but handling paperwork can be a hassle. One task people often miss is transferring their Provident Fund (PF) to the new employer. Thankfully, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now allows you to do it online and that too effortlessly if you follow the right steps.
Here’s how to make the process simple and stress-free.
When you move to a new job, you can either withdraw your PF or transfer it to your new employer’s account. Experts point out that transferring is the better option as it keeps your savings growing, avoids tax deductions, and carries forward your total service years, which helps with pension benefits.
Before you start, make sure:
You should be watchful of the anomalies mentioned below:
Once approved, your old PF balance moves to the new account. You'll get an SMS or email update, and the details will show in your EPFO passbook. Your total service period is also added up for future pension use.
If your UAN and Aadhaar are updated, PF transfer is simple and can be done in minutes. Just make sure everything is verified before you start.
