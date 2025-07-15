Switching Jobs? Here’s How to Transfer Your PF Online Easily

Transfer your PF online easily when switching jobs—just ensure your UAN, Aadhaar, and KYC details are updated and verified. | Image: X

Changing jobs is exciting, but handling paperwork can be a hassle. One task people often miss is transferring their Provident Fund (PF) to the new employer. Thankfully, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) now allows you to do it online and that too effortlessly if you follow the right steps.

Here’s how to make the process simple and stress-free.

Why Transfer Your PF?

When you move to a new job, you can either withdraw your PF or transfer it to your new employer’s account. Experts point out that transferring is the better option as it keeps your savings growing, avoids tax deductions, and carries forward your total service years, which helps with pension benefits.

What You Need

Before you start, make sure:

Your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked to Aadhaar.

Your mobile number linked to Aadhaar is working.

Your KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, bank account) is updated and verified.

Both your old and new employers are registered with EPFO.

Steps to Transfer Your PF

Log on to https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and key in with your UAN. Click on ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ under the Online Services tab. Check your details and select the employer (old or new) to verify the request. Submit the form and verify with the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile. Track the status under ‘Track Claim Status’.

Check out certain details

You should be watchful of the anomalies mentioned below:

Personal details like name or date of birth don’t match across documents.

Your UAN is inactive.

Aadhaar is not linked, so OTP verification won’t work.

After Transfer

Once approved, your old PF balance moves to the new account. You'll get an SMS or email update, and the details will show in your EPFO passbook. Your total service period is also added up for future pension use.

Bottomline