Surya Roshni Stock Rallies 25% Amid Buzz Over Demerger of Steel Pipe and Lighting Businesses

Shares of Surya Roshni Ltd have rallied in recent trading sessions, fueled by growing market buzz regarding a major corporate restructuring.

Investors are flocking to the stock amid speculation that the company may be planning to demerge its core operations into two distinct entities. The stock has climbed from roughly Rs 200 to Rs 253 in a short span, thus marking a significant breakout.

Demerger

According to sources familiar with the development, the proposed restructuring involves a clean split of the company’s diverse business units. The plan under discussion would see the Lighting Business and the Steel Pipe Business operate as independent, listed entities.

While the company has not yet issued an official confirmation, the market is already pricing in the move. Analysts suggest that the two divisions have different capital requirements and growth trajectories, making a pure-play structure more attractive to institutional investors.

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Market Reaction

The significant price jump reflects investor optimism about value unlocking. Currently, conglomerate structures often trade at a discount. By separating the high-margin lighting business from the high-volume steel pipe unit, the management could allow the market to value each business more accurately.

Institutional buying has intensified as the stock breached the Rs 250 mark. Traders are closely monitoring the volumes, which have surged alongside the price, indicating strong conviction in the demerger narrative.

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Despite the market frenzy, Surya Roshni Ltd has maintained silence on the matter. Efforts to contact the company for an official comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.