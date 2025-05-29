Suzlon Energy Q4 Results 2025 Today: Stock Up 30% In 3 Months; Analysts Stay Bullish

Suzlon Energy Ltd is set to announce its Q4 and full-year results for FY2024-25 today, May 29, 2025. | Image: Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy Share Price: Suzlon Energy Ltd will announce its Q4 and full-year financial results for FY2024- 25 today, May 29, 2025. The board meeting is scheduled to consider and approve standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2025.

Ahead of the results, the stock is trading at Rs 65.03, down 1.96% today. However, it has shown strong momentum recently — up 6.64% in the past week, 12.84% over the past month, and a solid 30.78% over the last three months.

Over the longer term, Suzlon has delivered impressive returns: 40.95% in one year, 528.5% in two years, 822.7% in three years, and a massive 2401.92% in five years.

Its 52-week high stands at Rs 86.04, while the low is Rs 43.50. The company’s market cap is Rs 88,826.95 crore, and it is part of the BSE 100 index.

Suzlon Q3 FY25 Results

In its previous quarterly results (Q3 FY2024- 25), Suzlon had reported a strong 91% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 388 crore, up from Rs 203 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue also saw a significant rise to Rs 2,969 crore, compared to Rs 1,553 crore a year ago.

The company delivered a record 447 MW during the quarter and expanded its manufacturing capacity to 4.5 GW with enhancements at its Puducherry and Daman facilities. Its order book also hit an all-time high of 5.5 GW, with 80% coming from C&I (commercial & industrial) and PSU clients.

Suzlon Share Price Target 2025

Analysts remain positive on Suzlon’s prospects. According to Trendlyne, based on 9 analyst recommendations, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy” with a target price of Rs 72, suggesting a potential upside of about 10.14% from current levels.

Suzlon has a Durability Score of 80, indicating strong and stable financial performance, with consistent revenue, cash flows, and low debt. However, its Valuation Score is just 12, suggesting the stock is currently expensive compared to its historical pricing.

Its current P/E ratio of 77.7 is also in the “sell zone,” having spent nearly 75% of the time below this level, hinting that a lot of gains may already be priced in.