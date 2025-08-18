Suzlon Share Price Falls 5% - What's Behind This Fourth Consecutive Downtrend?

Suzlon Stock Price: The shares of multi-bagger Suzlon Energy was trading lower today, marking fourth consecutive session after the announcement of the quarterly results for Q1 FY26.

The wind turbine manufacturer's share price declined as much as 4.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 57.40 apiece in trade on Monday, August 18, 2025.

As per BSE data, the renewable energy stock rose 189 per cent in two years and gained 712 per cent in three years.

Why Are Suzlon Energy Shares Declining?

The Pune-headquartered stock has witnessed a downtrend ever since the company posted its dismal quarterly results for April-June period. The profit after tax (PAT) was below expectations as a result of at Rs 134 crore.

Suzlon Energy shares have declined over the last four days since the announcement of the Q1 results 2025, as the profit after tax (PAT) missed expectations due to an underpaid tac payable in future of Rs 134 crore, leading to a consolidated net profit of Rs 324 crore as against Rs 302 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depriciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was in sync with estimates.

The company's investor sentiment was also influenced by the exit of Group CFO Himanshu Mody, meanwhile, replacement is in the final stages of selection.