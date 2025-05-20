Suzuki Motorcycle India Lays Foundation for Rs 1,200 Crore Plant in Haryana's Kharkhoda

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has laid the foundation stone for its second manufacturing plant in India, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy. The new facility will be established at IMT Kharkhoda, an industrial township developed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

With an initial investment of around Rs 1,200 crore, the upcoming plant will span 100 acres—25 of which will be dedicated to manufacturing two-wheelers and another 25 earmarked for green space. The facility is expected to begin operations by 2027 and will have a first-phase annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh two-wheelers.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior leaders from Suzuki Motor Corporation, including Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of SMIPL, and executives from Japan, alongside local dignitaries such as Dr. Manoj Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Sonipat, and Kyoko Hokugo, Minister of Economics at the Embassy of Japan in India.

Speaking at the event, Umeda noted, “The new plant at Kharkhoda reflects our long-term commitment to India. This facility is not only aimed at meeting rising domestic demand but also at contributing to regional development through job creation and infrastructure growth. Our focus will be on lean manufacturing, modern automation, and energy efficiency in line with Suzuki’s global sustainability goals.”

SMIPL claimed that the plant is expected to generate employment for approximately 2,000 people and will serve as a hub for expanding Suzuki’s production capacity while aligning with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.