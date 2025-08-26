Suzuki to Pump Rs 70,000 Crore into India, Expands Green Mobility Drive

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC) has announced a whopping Rs 70,000 crore investment in India over the next five to six years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the country’s fast-growing automobile market. The announcement was made by SMC President Toshihiro Suzuki during the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s all-electric SUV, the e-Vitara, in Gujarat on Tuesday.

“Today is Ganesh Chaturthi and also a day of historical importance for the Suzuki Group. We are deeply honoured that the Honorable Prime Minister has graced the two landmark projects. His inspiration and visionary leadership have made this day possible,” Suzuki said while addressing the gathering.

Investment Focus and market significance

The Tokyo-based automaker stated that the investment will focus on expanding production capacity, introducing new models, and strengthening Suzuki’s foothold in what has now become the world’s third-largest car market. The company, which has already invested over Rs 1 lakh crore in India and created more than 11 lakh jobs across its value chain, is also setting its sights firmly on electric and hybrid technologies.

Rollout of Made-in-India e-Vitara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first batch of the Made-in-India e-Vitara, which will be exported from Suzuki’s Hansalpur plant to over 100 countries, including major markets in Europe and Japan.

“We chose this facility to manufacture the e-Vitara, our first battery electric vehicle, and make it a global production hub for this model. We will export this Made-in-India BEV to over 100 countries, including Japan and Europe,” Suzuki said.

The first consignment of the e-Vitara will be shipped from Pipavav Port to destinations such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and other European nations. Suzuki underlined that the Gujarat plant will soon emerge as one of the world’s largest automobile hubs, with a planned capacity of 10 lakh units annually, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Lithium-Ion Battery Production

Suzuki also marked another milestone—the start of production of India’s first lithium-ion battery and cell with electrode-level localization, manufactured at the Toshiba-Denso-Suzuki facility. “With only raw material and some semiconductor parts coming from Japan, this is a big salute to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Suzuki noted.

Future course of action

Outlining the company’s future strategy, he added: “We will use a multi-powertrain strategy including electric, strong hybrid, ethanol flex fuel, and compressed biogas to achieve carbon neutrality and climate change goals.”

The automaker reiterated its commitment to India’s long-term growth. “Suzuki has proudly partnered in India’s mobility journey for over four decades. We remain committed to supporting India’s vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat,” Suzuki said, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesh for the prosperity of India and its people.