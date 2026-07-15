LPG in Minutes? Instamart Partners With HPCL to Launch India’s First On-Demand Cylinder Delivery via Quick Commerce

India’s quick commerce sector has expanded into the regulated domestic utility market. Swiggy Instamart announced partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch the country's first on-demand liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder delivery service via a quick delivery platform.

The initial phase of the rollout is live across Bengaluru, allowing retail consumers to order cooking gas through the Instamart application for delivery within minutes. The initiative marks a structural shift in quick commerce supply chains by integrating state-run energy distribution networks with dynamic consumer technology fronts.

No Prior Connection Required for Buyers

To lower entry barriers, the companies confirmed that consumers do not need an existing domestic LPG connection to purchase these cylinders. The service introduces the commercial market debut of ‘HP Navya’, HPCL’s next-generation 10 kg composite cylinder built with a translucent body that allows users to monitor gas levels visually. A standard 5 kg metal LPG variant will also be available on the platform to cater to different consumer requirements.

"Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries," said Amitesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, during the launch briefing. "With HPCL, we are extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while adhering to safety and reliability benchmarks."

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Regulatory Compliance and Safety Framework

Given the hazardous nature of cooking gas transportation, both corporate entities highlighted strict adherence to domestic safety and regulatory protocols. The operational mechanics have been integrated directly into HPCL’s pre-existing authorized distributor network.

Orders placed on the app will be forwarded to local HPCL gas distributors, and the physical drop-offs will be managed exclusively by certified distributor delivery personnel. Initial purchases will be cataloged as completely new cylinder acquisitions, requiring mandatory user identity verification and physical proof-of-delivery documentation.

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