Swiggy Q4FY25 Result: Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,081 Crore, Revenue Rose By 45% YoY

Swiggy Q4FY25 Result: Hyperlocal e-commerce major Swiggy reported a net loss of Rs 1,081 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, while last year it reported a net loss of Rs 555 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The food delivery aggregator's revenue rose 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,410 crore from Rs 3,045.5 crore previous year.

Meanwhile the firm'sGross Order Value (GOV) continues to grow in line with guidance at 17.6 per cent YoY, to Rs 7,347 crore, and Swiggy Instamart accelerated its GOV growth to 101% YoY, clocking Rs 4,670 crore.

Swiggy's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at a loss Rs 962 crore, which was also wider than the loss of Rs 485 crore last year.

Swiggy's Quick Commerce business revenue grew 58 per cent at Rs 2,004 crore. However, its EBIT loss widened to Rs 771 crore from a loss of ₹273 crore last year.

On the other hand, led by these growth investments the contribution margin declined from -4.6 per cent in Q3FY25 to -5.6 per cent in Q4FY25 and Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 840 crore.

'Year Of Many First's For Swiggy'

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy, said, “FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy. We launched multiple new apps, across Instamart, Snacc and recently, Pyng; all of which are aimed at opening up new user-segments and markets."

Majety further stressed on the fact that the Bangalore-headquartered on-demand convenience platform "is in a phase of rapid expansion and heightened competitive intensity, for which we have ramped-up investments aimed at market expansion (Megapods), reach.

"Our Out of Home Consumption business turned profitable in Q4, within just 2 years of its integration. Overall, we remain focused on growth, on the back of delivering unparalleled convenience to consumers," he added.