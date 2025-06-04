Swiggy Share Price Target 2025: Stock Still Below IPO Price—But Analysts See 12.78% Upside Ahead

Food delivery platform, Swiggy stock closed at Rs 362.50 on Friday, up Rs 29.10 or 8.73%, but still trading below its IPO price of Rs 390 or 7.5% less. | Image: Pixabay

Swiggy Share Price: Food delivery platform, Swiggy stock closed at Rs 362.50 on Friday, up Rs 29.10 or 8.73%, but still trading below its IPO price of Rs 390 or 7.5% less. Over the past week, the stock has gained 13.19%, and it is up 18.72% over the last month. However, on a six-month basis, it remains down by 30.03%.

The recent uptick in Swiggy’s share price came after global brokerage Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with an ‘Overweight’ rating.

The firm has set a price target of Rs 405, which suggests a 22% upside from the stock’s previous close. This target also surpasses Swiggy’s IPO price, offering a more optimistic view for investors.

Swiggy Q4 Results 2025

Swiggy reported a net loss of Rs 1,081.18 crore for the March quarter, which is almost double the Rs 554.77 crore loss reported in the same period last year. The losses are mainly due to high investments in its quick commerce business, Instamart.

Despite the widening losses, Swiggy's revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,410 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 3,045.5 crore a year ago. However, total expenses also jumped to Rs 5,609.6 crore from Rs 3,668 crore, reflecting the cost pressure.

In terms of operations, Swiggy’s food delivery gross order value grew 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 7,347 crore. Adjusted EBITDA rose over five times to Rs 212 crore, with margins improving to 2.9% of GOV from 0.5% a year ago. Instamart’s average order value also increased by 13.3% to Rs 527.

The company added 316 new dark stores during the quarter—a 45% sequential rise and the highest ever for a quarter.

Swiggy Share Price Target 2025

According to Trendlyne, analysts have a consensus 'Buy' rating on Swiggy with a 12.78% upside potential and a target price of Rs 409, based on 21 analyst recommendations. However, the platform gives Swiggy a Durability Score of 40, indicating medium financial strength.

Swiggy’s Valuation Score is 5, suggesting the stock is expensively priced. Its Momentum Score is 20, which means the stock is technically bearish, despite recent gains.