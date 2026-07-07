Swiggy Shares Surge Over 6% After Domestic Ownership Hits 50% Mark

The shares of food delivery major Swiggy surged as much as 6.37% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 264.20 apiece in Tuesday's trading session as foreign investment in the company plummeted to below the 50% mark.

In a bourse filing dated July 7, 2026, the Bengaluru-headquartered company noted that as of July 6, 2026, the

aggregate foreign investment in Swiggy Limited, including foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment and other indirect foreign investment stands at approximately 49.76% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company on a fully diluted basis."

Further, it noted that this update "does not, by itself, result in any change to the ownership or control status of the

Company, nor does it have any impact on the share capital, management, business operations, voting rights or

rights attached to the equity shares of the Company."

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This investment shift is considered to be pertinent for the Sriharsha Majety led company. In may, the shareholders had failed to pass a resolution to classify it as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC), a status that would allow its quick commerce arm Instamart own inventory directly, have a significant impact on margins and supply chain control.

With the foreign holding now organically below 50%, the Indian Owned and Controlled Company (IOCC) path may reopen.

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