Swiggy Pulls the Plug on ‘Minis’—What This Means for Your Next Order!

Food and grocery delivery market major Swiggy has decided upon shutting its e-storefront platform, which allowed businesses and creators to run mini storefront on Swiggy.

This decision of shutting down their second platform innovations business is to streamline their focus towards its core food delivery and quick commerce verticals.

The food and grocery delivery has reportedly notified sellers that the service will be discontinued with effect from August 10, 2025.

SaaS Platform Swiggy Minis Faces Shut Down

The Minis was introduced in late 2022 to aid sellers to set up simple e-stores- without needing to build a website or pay any commissions. Those interested in selling products or services, manage payments and deliveries and promote storefronts via social media were allowed to do so utilising Swiggy Minis.

The e-commerce player for a brief period featured Minis stores within its main app to bolster discovery rate.

Minis was part of Swiggy’s broader ambition to build software-as-a-service (SaaS)-style tools for small businesses and independent sellers. The company has experimented with various merchant-facing features over the years, such as Swiggy Genie, aimed at enabling hyperlocal commerce. Minis represented one of the few attempts to offer merchants direct storefront control and branding.

In 2024, the company restructured the offering to function as a “link in bio” landing page aiming to achieve a status as a Instagram-first or WhatsApp-driven businesses. However, Minis eventually lost visibility within the Swiggy ecosystem.

The shift brought Minis into closer competition with platforms such as Linktree, Dukaan, and Meta’s native storefront features.

The decision to shutter Minis comes as Swiggy attempts to drive its focus on core offerings—food delivery, and quick commerce (via Instamart)—at a time when profitability and operational scale remain in sharp focus across the industry.