SBI Credit Card Rule Changes From July 15: What's New For SBI Card Holders - Details

SBI credit card rule changes to be applicable with effect from July 15, 2025. | Image: Republic

With effect from July 15, 2025, SBI Card will be launching multiple changes that'll influence how credit card payments are calculated and provision of benefits.

If you are an individual that is either a SBI Prime, Elite, Pulse, IRCTC or a co-branded cardholder, it's pertinent that one understands what's changing and how it can impact your financial well-being. Have a look at the key changes enroute.

Revised minimum amount due calculation (MAD)

The minimum amount due (MAD) will now be calculated more stringently. It will include 100 per cent of EMIs, GST, fees/ charges, financial charges, any over limits along with 2 per cent of the remaining outstanding balance. This will consequently result in a higher minimum payment every month.

New Payment Settlement Order

Starting July 15, 2025, SBI Cards will change the order in which payments are adjusted. Payments will first go towards GST, followed by EMIs, charges, finance charges, balance transfers, retail spends and eventually, cash advances. This step will increase interest charges if earlier dues are not cleared promptly.

Air Accident Insurance Cover Withdrawn

Starting August 11, 2025, SBI Card will withdraw the complimentary air accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore provided on several co-branded cards, with partner banks such as UCO Bank, KVB, PSB along with others.

What should SBI Credit Card Holders Do?

If you are an SBI credit card holder, closely review your card's fresh terms and charges.

Pay more than the minimum due to avoid accumulating interest, charges and fees.

Have a deeper understanding of the new payment order so that you get a clear idea on pending dues.