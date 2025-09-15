Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • UPS To NPS Switch: Government Issues New Rules For Central Govt Employees; Provides One-Time Option

Updated 15 September 2025 at 20:29 IST

UPS To NPS Switch: Government Issues New Rules For Central Govt Employees; Provides One-Time Option

The government has introduced a one-time switch option from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS) for eligible central employees. The facility allows informed choice before retirement, with NPS benefits and additional 4% contribution.

Reported by: Avishek Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Unified Pension Scheme
Representational Image | Image: File Photo
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, the nodal department for formulating policies regarding the pension and retirement benefits of Central Government civil employees, has notified the Central Civil Services (Implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension System) Rules, 2025, allowing eligible central government employees to switch from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS).

The notification was published in the official Gazette on September 2.

The new rules provide a one-time switch option for employees who had earlier opted for UPS within the stipulated timelines. Employees considering the switch must exercise the option at least one year before their superannuation or three months prior to voluntary retirement.

However, the switch will not be permitted in cases where an employee has been removed, dismissed, or compulsorily retired as a penalty. Furthermore, it is also barred for employees facing ongoing or contemplated disciplinary proceedings. Those who do not opt for the switch within the specified period will continue under the UPS.

Also Read: Missed the UPS Deadline? You’ve Got 3 More Months—Here’s What to Do | Republic World

Employees opting for NPS under the switch will receive the standard NPS benefits along with any differential 4% contribution amount. The notification comes amid ongoing reforms in the central government’s pension structure, as authorities seek to provide clarity and options to employees enrolled under different retirement schemes.

Earlier, the Government of India has also increased the deadline for availing the option to join the UPS to September 30, 2025, bringing a huge relief to lakhs of eligible Central Government employees, retirees, as well as legally wedded spouses of deceased erstwhile retirees.

The central government had claimed that the introduction of the switch facility reflects the government’s effort to streamline pension benefits while providing employees greater autonomy over their retirement planning. With this option, employees can evaluate which scheme best suits their long-term financial needs and make a one-time move accordingly.

Published By : Avishek Banerjee

Published On: 15 September 2025 at 19:36 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source