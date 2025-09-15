UPS To NPS Switch: Government Issues New Rules For Central Govt Employees; Provides One-Time Option

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, the nodal department for formulating policies regarding the pension and retirement benefits of Central Government civil employees, has notified the Central Civil Services (Implementation of the Unified Pension Scheme under the National Pension System) Rules, 2025, allowing eligible central government employees to switch from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to the National Pension System (NPS).

The notification was published in the official Gazette on September 2.

The new rules provide a one-time switch option for employees who had earlier opted for UPS within the stipulated timelines. Employees considering the switch must exercise the option at least one year before their superannuation or three months prior to voluntary retirement.

However, the switch will not be permitted in cases where an employee has been removed, dismissed, or compulsorily retired as a penalty. Furthermore, it is also barred for employees facing ongoing or contemplated disciplinary proceedings. Those who do not opt for the switch within the specified period will continue under the UPS.

Employees opting for NPS under the switch will receive the standard NPS benefits along with any differential 4% contribution amount. The notification comes amid ongoing reforms in the central government’s pension structure, as authorities seek to provide clarity and options to employees enrolled under different retirement schemes.

Earlier, the Government of India has also increased the deadline for availing the option to join the UPS to September 30, 2025, bringing a huge relief to lakhs of eligible Central Government employees, retirees, as well as legally wedded spouses of deceased erstwhile retirees.