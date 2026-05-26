Taiwan has surpassed India to become the world’s fifth-largest equity market. This follows a massive, months-long rally in artificial intelligence stocks that drew global capital into the island's tech ecosystem while foreign funds pulled out of Indian equities.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg on Monday, Taiwan’s overall market capitalization rose to $4.95 trillion. Meanwhile, India’s total stock market value declined slightly to $4.92 trillion. With this milestone, Taiwan now ranks directly behind the United States, mainland China, Japan, and Hong Kong in global equity market size.

AI Silicon Wave

The primary reason behind Taiwan's rapid rise is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker. TSMC shares have surged nearly 49% this year alone, driving the benchmark Taiwan Weighted Index (TAIEX) to an all-time intraday high of 44,097 points on Tuesday morning.

Because TSMC accounts for roughly 42% of the local index, its gains have lifted the entire market. Global fund managers are heavily favoring manufacturing-heavy hubs like Taiwan and South Korea, which are essential suppliers for the global artificial intelligence rollout.

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Diverging Capital Flows

The shift in rankings reflects a broader realignment of institutional capital in emerging markets. While Taiwan has enjoyed a massive influx of foreign investments, India has faced significant headwinds.

Foreign portfolio investors have sold nearly $24 billion worth of Indian equities so far this year. High corporate valuations, slowing earnings growth, and a global preference for hardware technology have prompted international funds to move money out of India and into North Asian tech hubs. Unlike Taiwan, India's largest listed companies are concentrated in traditional financial, energy, and consumer sectors, which do not benefit directly from the global chip supercycle.

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Regulatory Boost

Taiwanese authorities also provided domestic support for the stock market by recently lifting caps on how much local funds can invest in a single equity. Wall Street analysts expect this regulatory tweak to attract billions of dollars in fresh institutional inflows over the coming months.