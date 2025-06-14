Taller, Greener, Faster: Adani Cement–CREDAI Agreement to Fuel India's Next Real Estate Boom

Adani Cement has signed an exclusive preferred partnership with CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India) to promote sustainable, high-quality construction practices in India. The historic deal was signed at the CREDAI Governing Council Meeting in Goa, in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and leading developers from all over the country.

With this alliance, Adani Cement's strong supply chain, high-quality cement products, green concrete technologies, and technical expertise will now become available to more than 13,000 member developers of CREDAI. Adani Cement already provides almost 30% of all the cement used in India's housing and infrastructure developments.

This unique alliance with CREDAI is a reflection of our passion for creating a greener, smarter urban future," Vinod Bahety, CEO of Cement Business at Adani Group, stated. “Through the integration of our technical acumen with CREDAI's grassroots-level implementation, we are facilitating the development of stronger, safer, and more sustainable buildings.”

Among the many benefits, CREDAI members will have access to Adani’s eco-friendly concrete range including ECOMaxX, which offers up to 100% reduction in embodied carbon, self-compacting concrete, thermally controlled mixes like Coolcrete, and jet-set high-performance solutions.

Adani’s flagship products like Ambuja Plus and ACC Concrete Plus, both GRIHA-certified, will help developers meet green building standards while ensuring structural durability. Developers will also benefit from customised high-rise concrete solutions, backed by R&D labs, on-site support, and the Adani Certified Technology (ACT) initiative.

This strategic partnership is coming at a time when India is experiencing a real estate boom fueled by high-rise vertical development and speedy urbanisation. With urban dwellers expected to reach over 600 million by 2030, the demand for smart, sustainable, and rapid development is gaining momentum.