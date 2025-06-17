Tanla Platforms Stock Price Soars Over 7% -What's Behind This Sharp Rally?

The shares of Tanla Platforms surged as much as 7.48 per cent to Rs 708.00 after the company announced that the board has approved a share buyback of 20 lakh shares, which translates to 1.5 per cent of the firm’s total equity.

The buyback will be conducted at a price of Rs 875 per share, which is 33 per cent premium over the previous closing price of Rs 657.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Tanla Platforms Buyback 2025

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on June 16, 2025, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of up to 20,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) (“Equity Shares”) representing up to 1.49 % of the total number of Equity Shares in the existing total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, at a price of INR 875/- (Indian Rupee Eight Hundred and Seventy Five only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Offer Price”)," as per the company's exchange filing.

It is "payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 175,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupee One Hundred and Seventy Five Crore only) (the “Buyback Offer Size”), being 24.81% and 7.78% of the aggregate paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves of the Company as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2025, respectively from all theshareholders/ beneficial owners of the equity shares of the Company as on the record date on a proportionate basis, through the “Tender Offer” route using stock exchange mechanism," according to the exchange filing.

The communications firm will circulate the postal ballot notice exclusively through electronic means. Remote e-voting will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and conclude at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The record date for the share buyback has not been decided yet.