'Tariffs Will Impact Our CPG Consulting,' Says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Salil Parekh, the CEO of the IT-services company Infosys, in a press conference on Thursday said that the United States President Donald Trump 's tariffs will impact the company's Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Consulting segment.

Trump's 'America First' trade policy challenges the status quo in the CPG segment, bringing in problems such as increased costs, supply chain disruptions, and changes in pricing strategies of these goods.

Since the industry is heavily reliant on global supply chains, it is also highly susceptible to tariffs.

As per data from Nielsen IQ, a third-of consumers said they would buy US-made products to avoid tariff based prices and this is how the CPG consulting segment will be impacted, along with companies like Infosys, offering said service.

What Are Consumer Packaged Goods?

Consumer Packaged Goods or CPGs is merchandise for customers that they can use up and replace on a frequent basis.

Infosys helps its clients with a CPG ecosystem hosted on the cloud and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) allows enterprises to capitalise on actionable insights from real-time data to transform the business.

Infosys Fires And Hires

While commenting on the layoffs of trainees from the Mysuru campus, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said that the company has supported the trainees that were laid off to get them ready for the standards that the firm's clients are expecting.