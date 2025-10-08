Updated 8 October 2025 at 13:11 IST
Tata Capital IPO Latest GMP: Tata Capital IPO Fully Subscribed On Last Day
Tata Capital's ₹15,512 crore IPO concluded with full subscription, driven by strong institutional interest. The offering comprises 47.58 crore shares, including a fresh issue and an Offer For Sale (OFS). The IPO is priced between ₹310 and ₹326 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹1.38 lakh crore. Listing is expected on October 13.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Tata Capital Ltd, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) of the Tata Group, successfully concluded its ₹15,512 crore initial public offering (IPO) on October 8, 2025.
The offering was fully subscribed on the final day, reflecting strong investor interest. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 35.49 crore shares against the 33.34 crore shares on offer.
Tata Capital IPO Subscription Status
The subscription varied across investor categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with a 128% subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) contributed to a 122% subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) registered an 87% subscription.
Ahead of the public offering, Tata Capital raised ₹4,642 crore from 68 domestic and global institutional investors through its anchor book. The anchor book saw demand nearly five times higher than the allocated amount, indicating strong institutional confidence in the company.
Tata Capital IPO GMP Today
As of October 8th, 2025, 12:02 PM, Tata Capital IPO's Grey Market Premium (GMP) stands at Rs 7. With a price band of Rs 326, the estimated listing price is Rs 333 (cap price + GMP). This suggests an expected gain of 2.15% per share, according to market tracker data.
Tata Capital IPO Details
The ₹15,512 crore IPO comprises 47.58 crore shares, including a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares. Under the OFS, Tata Sons is offloading 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set at ₹310-326 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹1.38 lakh crore.
Tata Capital IPO Listing Date
Tata Capital is expected to make its stock market debut on October 13, 2025. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen Tata Capital’s Tier-1 capital base, supporting future capital requirements and onward lending. This IPO marks the Tata Group’s second public listing in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023. The listing also aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate requiring upper-layer NBFCs to be listed within three years of classification. Tata Capital was designated as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.
About Tata Capital
Tata Capital has a diverse portfolio of over 25 lending products catering to salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs, and corporates. Besides lending, the company distributes third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager for private equity funds.
Read More - ₹25,000 Crore Steel Expansion By Lloyds Metals Set To Transform Corridor
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 8 October 2025 at 13:11 IST