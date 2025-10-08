Tata Capital IPO Latest GMP: Tata Capital IPO Fully Subscribed On Last Day

The offering was fully subscribed on the final day, reflecting strong investor interest. According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 35.49 crore shares against the 33.34 crore shares on offer. Tata Capital IPO Subscription Status The subscription varied across investor categories. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand with a 128% subscription, while Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) contributed to a 122% subscription. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) registered an 87% subscription. Ahead of the public offering, Tata Capital raised ₹4,642 crore from 68 domestic and global institutional investors through its anchor book. The anchor book saw demand nearly five times higher than the allocated amount, indicating strong institutional confidence in the company.

Tata Capital IPO Details

The ₹15,512 crore IPO comprises 47.58 crore shares, including a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares. Under the OFS, Tata Sons is offloading 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares. The price band for the IPO is set at ₹310-326 per share, valuing the company at approximately ₹1.38 lakh crore.



Tata Capital IPO Listing Date

Tata Capital is expected to make its stock market debut on October 13, 2025. The proceeds from the IPO will be used to strengthen Tata Capital’s Tier-1 capital base, supporting future capital requirements and onward lending. This IPO marks the Tata Group’s second public listing in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023. The listing also aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) mandate requiring upper-layer NBFCs to be listed within three years of classification. Tata Capital was designated as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.



About Tata Capital

Tata Capital has a diverse portfolio of over 25 lending products catering to salaried and self-employed individuals, entrepreneurs, small businesses, SMEs, and corporates. Besides lending, the company distributes third-party products such as insurance and credit cards, provides wealth management services, and acts as a sponsor and investment manager for private equity funds.



