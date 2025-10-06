Tata Capital IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band And Key details

Tata Capital Limited, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, opened its highly anticipated Rs 15,511.87 crore initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on Monday, October 6, 2025. The issue will close on October 8, 2025, and the allotment is expected to be finalized on October 9. The shares are slated to list on both the BSE and NSE on October 13, 2025.



Tata Capital IPO Offer Structure and Price Band

The Tata Capital IPO is a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares worth ₹6,846 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares aggregating to ₹8,665.87 crore.

The price band has been fixed between Rs 310 and Rs 326 per share, with a lot size of 46 shares.

For retail investors, the minimum investment is ₹14,996 (one lot).

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application size is 14 lots (₹2,09,944).

For big non-institutional investors (bNII), the minimum is 67 lots (₹10,04,732).

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is acting as the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.



Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the Tata Capital IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 7.5 per share as of 7:33 AM on October 6, 2025. Based on the upper price band of Rs 326, the expected listing price is around ₹333.5, implying a potential gain of 2.3% per share on listing.



About Tata Capital

Founded as a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tata Capital Limited (TCL) is one of India’s leading diversified non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The company serves a broad customer base spanning retail, corporate, and institutional segments.

Its key business verticals include:

Consumer Loans: Personal loans, home loans, education loans, auto loans, and loans against property.

Commercial Finance: Term loans, working capital loans, equipment financing, and lease rental discounting for businesses.

Wealth Management: Investment advisory, portfolio management, and distribution of financial products.

Investment Banking: Equity capital markets, mergers & acquisitions advisory, and structured finance services.