Tata Consultancy Services Q2 FY 26 Results Out; Net Profit Jumps 1.4%; Rs 11 Dividend Announced
Indian tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its Q2 results today, posting a net profit of Rs 12,075 crore for Q2 FY26, higher by 1.4 per cent from the Rs 11,909 crore net profit reported in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue from operations meanwhile grew around 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 65,799 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 64,259 crore in Q2 FY25.
TCS will kick start the July-September quarter earnings season today, a challenging quarter for the Indian companies marked by subdued discretionary spending, elongated decision-making cycles, cautious client sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainty, and disruption from AI-driven technology shifts.
TCS Dividend
TCS has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 11 apiece. The record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders set to receive the payment has been set at October 15.
TCS Layoff Update
Meanwhile, the Tata Group company also decide to not hold the customary press conference scheduled for 5:30 pm today, as it falls on the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata. However, the company is expected to hold the analyst call today.
Currently, Tata Consultancy Services is amidst its largest workforce rejig to follow up with its plans to reduce headcount by 2 percent in FY26. The job cuts have been based on skill redundancies and inability to redeploy certain levels of associates.
Analysts are keen on any updates the top management might share linked to company layoffs, and what affect it has on the firm's attrition rate in Q2
Commenting on reporting a strong Q2 Result, K Krithivasan, CEO & MD at TCS, said, “I am pleased with our strong Q2 performance. I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and excellence."
"We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company. Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships, and customer value. The investments, including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business, demonstrate our commitment to this transformation,” he said.
