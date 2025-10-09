TCS Q2 Results 2025: IT Major To Declare September Quarter Earnings Today — Key Details Here

i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025;

ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025; and

iii. consider the declaration of the second interim dividend to the equity shareholders.