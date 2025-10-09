Updated 9 October 2025 at 14:09 IST
TCS Q2 Results 2025: IT Major To Declare September Quarter Earnings Today — Key Details Here
TCS Q2 FY26 results to be announced today, October 9, 2025, post-market hours, with potential second interim dividend declaration. The record date for dividend eligibility is October 15, 2025.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
As the earnings season kicks off in the Indian stock market, several companies are set to announce their Q2 results. Today, October 9, 2025, the Indian IT leader will also be releasing its Q2 results as notified earlier in the exchange filing released on September 22, 2025.
TCS Q2 Results FY26: Date and Time
The company will be announcing its standalone and consolidated Q2 financial results today, October 9, 2025 post post-market hours.
As per the exchange filing, the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be releasing its Quarter-2 financial results today, i.e., October 9, 2025.
i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025;
ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter and six-month period ending September 30, 2025; and
iii. consider the declaration of the second interim dividend to the equity shareholders.
TCS Q2 Dividend of FY26
The company might also consider declaring the second interim dividend to the equity shareholders, as per the exchange filing.
A dividend is a part of a company’s profits that is paid to the shareholders
TCS Q2 Dividend Record Date
If the company announces interim dividends today, they will be paid to equity shareholders whose names are on the Register of Members or in the Depositories' records as beneficial owners of the shares. The record date is set for October 15, 2025.
The day on which a company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for its next dividend payout is called the record date, sometimes referred to as the cut-off date.
TCS Share Price Today
Today, TCS share price opened at Rs 3035 and went a high of Rs 3060.00 and low of Rs 3020.15 and at the moment of writing this story, around 1:15 pm, the stock is trading at Rs 3040, up by 13.15 pts or 0.43%.
TCS Share Price History
In the long term, the TCS share price showed good results as in the last 10 years, the stock has up by 130.89% and a similar trend happened in the last 5 years the gaining 7.86% however, in the last 3 years, the stock declined by 0.94%.
In the short term, the IT stock plunged by 28.60%, a similar trend followed in the last 6 months, where the stock shattered 6.47% but in the last 1 week, it gained 4.19%.
Published By : Tuhin Patel
Published On: 9 October 2025 at 14:09 IST