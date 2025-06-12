Air India Ahmedabad-London Flight With 242 Passengers Onboard Crashes, First Visuals From Accident Site

Ahmedabad: An Air India Ahmedabad-London flight with 242 passengers onboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. First visuals show massive smoke arising from the incident site. Gujarat police has confirmed the incident. The cause of the crash is not yet known. Air India and government agencies are expected to share more information soon.

First visuals from the crash site shows thick plumes of smoke at the airport. The flight crashed minutes after it took off at 1:17 pm today.

Several roads leading upto the airport have been closed.

Government authorities have pressed in all the emergency services with fire brigade and medical teams rushing to the airport.

Air India Ahmedabad-London plane crash | What We Know So Far

Flight Number: AI171

Route: Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick)

Aircraft: Boeing 787

People Onboard: 242

Time of Incident: Around 1:50 PM

Crash Location: Near Ghoda Camp, Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner regarding the plane crash. He also assured to provide Central government assistance.

In his first statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “I am deeply saddened by the incident of Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to carry out immediate rescue and relief work and arrange for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange for a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all arrangements for treatment in the hospital on priority basis. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full cooperation...”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap, official sources informed.