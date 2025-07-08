Tata Group Stock Plunges 11% In A Week, Down 35% from November Peak After Q1FY26 Update

The shares of Tata Group's retail arm Trent dipped 2.34 per cent in trade on Tuesday July 8, 2025, to hit an intraday low of Rs 5,372.60 apiece, signalling an 11.42 per cent loss in the past one week, and indicating a 35 per cent loss from its November high of Rs 8,345 per share.

The Trent stock witnessed a downtrend in stock price movement after the company's management commented on the slow near-term growth expected in its core fashion vertical, which is a pertinent driver in the last few quarters.

The company's immediate woes could also be projected as a one-off situation, however, majorly the investor concern was fueled by its revenue trajectory as reported in Q1 in the present fiscal year 2026.

Trent, which operates Zudio, and Westside, posted a growth in revenue of 29 per cent in Q4FY25 as compared to 57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY25, which now stands further down at 20 per cent in Q1FY26.

The sales for Trent increased by approximately 38.45 percent from Rs 12,375 Crore in March 2024 to Rs 17,134 Crore in March 2025. The net profit also increased from Rs 1,353 Crore in March 2024 to Rs 1,447 Crore in March 2025.

The present concerns also find root in reduction in higher store densities in target cities, which reportedly have an effect on per store revenue generating capacity in FY2026.

Meanwhile, Trent added only one Zudio store and no new Westside stores in 1QFY26. While store additions fell short of expectations, Kotak is not overly concerned, as it anticipates a pickup in the second half of FY26, with most additions likely in the fourth quarter.