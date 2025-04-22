Tata Investment Corporation Dividend 2025: Tata Group Stock Announces Rs 27 Cash Reward Despite 37% Q4 Loss - Details

The shares of Tata Investment Corporation may be in focus on Tuesday as the non-banking finance company has reported its fourth quarter earnings for FY25, despite observing a 37.6% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 37.72 crore.

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 Results FY25

The company's revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY25 fell 71.2% to Rs 16.43 crore as compared to Rs 57.11 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 35.81 crore, down by 50.40% from Rs 72.21 crore in the previous year.

The total expenses of the company increased by 24% YoY to Rs 10.02 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net profit of Rs 35.26 crore posted in Q4 FY24 and the revenue from operations declined 7.20% YoY to Rs 51.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Q4 Dividend

The company along with its board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 27 per ordinary share with the face value of Rs 10 each, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) which primarily focuses on long-term investments in equity shares and related securities, announced its earnings during market hours on Monday.

The Tata Investment Corporation, originally promoted by Tata Sons Private Ltd in 1937, now acts as an investment company with a diverse portfolio.